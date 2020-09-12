WPIAL football rankings for Week 1

By:

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 3:55 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Isaiah Berry celebrates his first-quarter touchdown against Jeannette on Friday at McKee Stadium in Jeannette.

WPIAL football

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 1-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 1-0, 2

3. Seneca Valley, 0-0, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-0, 4

5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 1-0, 1

2. Gateway, 1-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 0-0, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 4

5. South Fayette, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 1

2. Mars, 1-0, 4

3. Aliquippa, 1-0, 5

4. Belle Vernon, 1-0, NR

5. Blackhawk, 1-0, NR

Out: McKeesport (0-1, 2), Montour (0-1, 3)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 1-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 1-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 0-0, 3

4. Keystone Oaks, 1-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 1-0, NR

Out: Derry Area (0-1, 5)

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 1-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 1-0, 3

3. Washington, 0-1, 2

4. New Brighton, 1-0, NR

5. Brentwood, 1-0, NR

Out: Riverside (0-1, 4), Freedom (0-1, 5)

Class A

1. Clairton, 1-0, 1

2. Shenango, 0-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 0-1, 4

4. Burgettstown, 1-0, 5

5. OLSH, 1-0, NR

Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 3)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver Falls, Belle Vernon, Blackhawk, Brentwood, Burgettstown, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Elizabeth Forward, Gateway, Jeannette, Keystone Oaks, Mars, McGuffey, Mt. lebanon, New Brighton, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shenango, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Washington