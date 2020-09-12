WPIAL football rankings for Week 1
Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 3:55 PM
WPIAL football
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 1-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 1-0, 2
3. Seneca Valley, 0-0, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-0, 4
5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland, 1-0, 1
2. Gateway, 1-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 0-0, 3
4. Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 4
5. South Fayette, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 1
2. Mars, 1-0, 4
3. Aliquippa, 1-0, 5
4. Belle Vernon, 1-0, NR
5. Blackhawk, 1-0, NR
Out: McKeesport (0-1, 2), Montour (0-1, 3)
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 1-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 1-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 0-0, 3
4. Keystone Oaks, 1-0, 4
5. Avonworth, 1-0, NR
Out: Derry Area (0-1, 5)
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 1-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 1-0, 3
3. Washington, 0-1, 2
4. New Brighton, 1-0, NR
5. Brentwood, 1-0, NR
Out: Riverside (0-1, 4), Freedom (0-1, 5)
Class A
1. Clairton, 1-0, 1
2. Shenango, 0-0, 2
3. Jeannette, 0-1, 4
4. Burgettstown, 1-0, 5
5. OLSH, 1-0, NR
Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 3)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
