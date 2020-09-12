WPIAL football rankings for Week 1

Saturday, September 12, 2020 | 3:55 PM

WPIAL football

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 1-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 1-0, 2

3. Seneca Valley, 0-0, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-0, 4

5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 1-0, 1

2. Gateway, 1-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 0-0, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 4

5. South Fayette, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 1

2. Mars, 1-0, 4

3. Aliquippa, 1-0, 5

4. Belle Vernon, 1-0, NR

5. Blackhawk, 1-0, NR

Out: McKeesport (0-1, 2), Montour (0-1, 3)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 1-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 1-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 0-0, 3

4. Keystone Oaks, 1-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 1-0, NR

Out: Derry Area (0-1, 5)

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 1-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 1-0, 3

3. Washington, 0-1, 2

4. New Brighton, 1-0, NR

5. Brentwood, 1-0, NR

Out: Riverside (0-1, 4), Freedom (0-1, 5)

Class A

1. Clairton, 1-0, 1

2. Shenango, 0-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 0-1, 4

4. Burgettstown, 1-0, 5

5. OLSH, 1-0, NR

Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 3)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

