WPIAL football rankings for Week 2

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 5:51 PM

Ranking, record and previous week’s ranking:

Class 6A

1. Central Catholic, 2-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 1-0, 2

3. Seneca Valley, 1-0, 3

4. Canon-McMillan, 1-1, NR

5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5

Out: Mt. Lebanon (0-1, 4)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 2-0, 1

2. Gateway, 2-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 1-0, 3

4. Woodland Hills, 2-0, NR

5. Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 4

Out: South Fayette (1-1, 5)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, 1

2. Mars, 2-0, 2

3. Aliquippa, 2-0, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 2-0, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 2-0, NR

Out: Blackhawk (1-1, 5)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 2-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 2-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 3

4. Keystone Oaks, 2-0, 4

5. South Park, 2-0, NR

Out: Avonworth (1-1, 5)

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 2-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 2-0, 2

3. Washington, 1-1, 3

4. Brentwood, 2-0, 5

5. New Brighton, 2-0, 4

Out: none

Class A

1. Clairton, 2-0, 1

2. Shenango, *1-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 1-1, 3

4. OLSH, 2-0, 5

5. Rochester, 2-0, NR

Out: Burgettstown (1-1, 4)

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

