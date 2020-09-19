WPIAL football rankings for Week 2
Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Ranking, record and previous week’s ranking:
Class 6A
1. Central Catholic, 2-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 1-0, 2
3. Seneca Valley, 1-0, 3
4. Canon-McMillan, 1-1, NR
5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5
Out: Mt. Lebanon (0-1, 4)
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland, 2-0, 1
2. Gateway, 2-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 1-0, 3
4. Woodland Hills, 2-0, NR
5. Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 4
Out: South Fayette (1-1, 5)
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, 1
2. Mars, 2-0, 2
3. Aliquippa, 2-0, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 2-0, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 2-0, NR
Out: Blackhawk (1-1, 5)
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 2-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 2-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 3
4. Keystone Oaks, 2-0, 4
5. South Park, 2-0, NR
Out: Avonworth (1-1, 5)
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 2-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 2-0, 2
3. Washington, 1-1, 3
4. Brentwood, 2-0, 5
5. New Brighton, 2-0, 4
Out: none
Class A
1. Clairton, 2-0, 1
2. Shenango, *1-0, 2
3. Jeannette, 1-1, 3
4. OLSH, 2-0, 5
5. Rochester, 2-0, NR
Out: Burgettstown (1-1, 4)
*Saturday game not included
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
