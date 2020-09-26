WPIAL Football Rankings for Week 3
Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 2-0, 2
2. Central Catholic, 2-1, 1
3. Seneca Valley, 2-0, 3
4. Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 4
5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland, 2-0, 1
2. Gateway, 2-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 2-0, 3
4. Woodland Hills, 3-0, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 2-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1
2. Aliquippa, 3-0, 3
3. Chartiers Valley, 3-0, 5
4. Plum, 3-0, NR
5. Belle Vernon, 2-1, 4
Out: Mars (2-1, 2)
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 3-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 3-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3
4. South Park, 3-0, 5
5. Keystone Oaks, 2-1, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 3-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 3-0, 2
3. Washington, 2-1, 3
4. Apollo-Ridge, 3-0, NR
5. New Brighton, 3-0, 5
Out: Brentwood (2-1, 4)
Class A
1. Clairton, 3-0, 1
2. Shenango, 3-0, 2
3. Jeannette, 2-1, 3
4. OLSH, 3-0, 4
5. Rochester, 3-0, 5
Out: none
* – Records through Friday
