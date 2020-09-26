WPIAL Football Rankings for Week 3

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 7:03 PM

North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins tackles Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar for a loss during the first quarter of their game Friday. North Allegheny won 35-21. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 2-0, 2

2. Central Catholic, 2-1, 1

3. Seneca Valley, 2-0, 3

4. Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 4

5. Baldwin, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 2-0, 1

2. Gateway, 2-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 2-0, 3

4. Woodland Hills, 3-0, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 2-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1

2. Aliquippa, 3-0, 3

3. Chartiers Valley, 3-0, 5

4. Plum, 3-0, NR

5. Belle Vernon, 2-1, 4

Out: Mars (2-1, 2)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 3-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 3-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3

4. South Park, 3-0, 5

5. Keystone Oaks, 2-1, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 3-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 3-0, 2

3. Washington, 2-1, 3

4. Apollo-Ridge, 3-0, NR

5. New Brighton, 3-0, 5

Out: Brentwood (2-1, 4)

Class A

1. Clairton, 3-0, 1

2. Shenango, 3-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 2-1, 3

4. OLSH, 3-0, 4

5. Rochester, 3-0, 5

Out: none

* – Records through Friday

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.