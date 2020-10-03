WPIAL Football Rankings for Week 4
By:
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 2:03 PM
Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL football rankings:
Class 6A
Team, record, previous
1. North Allegheny, 3-0, 1
2. Central Catholic, 3-1, 2
3. Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 4
4. Seneca Valley, 2-1, 3
5. Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, NR
Out: Baldwin (1-1, 5)
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland*, 2-0, 1
2. Gateway, 2-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 3-0, 3
4. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, NR
5. South Fayette, 2-2, NR
Out: Woodland Hills (3-1, 4), Upper St. Clair (2-2, 5)
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1
2. Aliquippa, 4-0, 2
3. Chartiers Valley, 4-0, 3
4. Plum, 4-0, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 4-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 4-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3
4. Keystone Oaks, 3-1, 5
5. East Allegheny, 3-1, NR
Out: South Park (3-1, 4)
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 4-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 3-1, 2
3. Washington, 3-1, 3
4. Apollo-Ridge, 3-0, 4
5. Serra Catholic, 3-0, NR
Out: New Brighton (3-1, 5)
Class A
1. Clairton, 3-0, 1
2. Shenango, 4-0, 2
3. Jeannette, 3-1, 3
4. Rochester, 4-0, 5
5. OLSH, 3-1, 4
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Football• Norwin notebook: Recruiting back open for Anthony Giansante
• WPIAL, City League football standings through Week 4
• Trib HSSN’s Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 1 Beaver Falls cruises past No. 5 New Brighton
• WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Keystone Oaks edges Avonworth in Northwestern 6