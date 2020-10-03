WPIAL Football Rankings for Week 4

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 2:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Elias Karanikos (43) and Anthony Speca tackle Seneca Valley quarterback Dustin Horn during their game on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Jackson.

Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL football rankings:

Class 6A

Team, record, previous

1. North Allegheny, 3-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 3-1, 2

3. Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 4

4. Seneca Valley, 2-1, 3

5. Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, NR

Out: Baldwin (1-1, 5)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland*, 2-0, 1

2. Gateway, 2-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 3-0, 3

4. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, NR

5. South Fayette, 2-2, NR

Out: Woodland Hills (3-1, 4), Upper St. Clair (2-2, 5)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1

2. Aliquippa, 4-0, 2

3. Chartiers Valley, 4-0, 3

4. Plum, 4-0, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 4-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 4-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3

4. Keystone Oaks, 3-1, 5

5. East Allegheny, 3-1, NR

Out: South Park (3-1, 4)

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 4-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 3-1, 2

3. Washington, 3-1, 3

4. Apollo-Ridge, 3-0, 4

5. Serra Catholic, 3-0, NR

Out: New Brighton (3-1, 5)

Class A

1. Clairton, 3-0, 1

2. Shenango, 4-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 3-1, 3

4. Rochester, 4-0, 5

5. OLSH, 3-1, 4

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

