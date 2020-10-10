WPIAL football rankings for Week 5

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 8:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mason Kress (5) and his North Allegheny teammates are ranked atop Class 6A.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 5

3. Central Catholic, 3-2, 2

4. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 2-2, 3

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 1

2. Gateway, 2-0, 2

3. Peters Township, *3-0, 3

4. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, 4

5. South Fayette, 3-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 1

2. Aliquippa, 5-0, 2

3. Plum, 5-0, 4

4. Belle Vernon, 4-1, 5

5. Chartiers Valley, 4-1, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 5-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 5-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3

4. East Allegheny, 4-1, 5

5. Mt. Pleasant, 4-1, NR

Out: Keystone Oaks (3-2, 4)

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 5-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 4-1, 2

3. Apollo-Ridge, 4-0, 4

4. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 5

5. Washington, 3-2, 3

Out: none

Class A

1. Clairton, 4-0, 1

2. Shenango, 5-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 4-1, 3

4. California, 4-0, NR

5. OLSH, 4-1, 5

Out: Rochester (4-1, 4)

*Saturday game not included

