WPIAL football rankings for Week 5
Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 8:05 PM
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 5
3. Central Catholic, 3-2, 2
4. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 2-2, 3
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 1
2. Gateway, 2-0, 2
3. Peters Township, *3-0, 3
4. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, 4
5. South Fayette, 3-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 1
2. Aliquippa, 5-0, 2
3. Plum, 5-0, 4
4. Belle Vernon, 4-1, 5
5. Chartiers Valley, 4-1, 3
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 5-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 5-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3
4. East Allegheny, 4-1, 5
5. Mt. Pleasant, 4-1, NR
Out: Keystone Oaks (3-2, 4)
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 5-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 4-1, 2
3. Apollo-Ridge, 4-0, 4
4. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 5
5. Washington, 3-2, 3
Out: none
Class A
1. Clairton, 4-0, 1
2. Shenango, 5-0, 2
3. Jeannette, 4-1, 3
4. California, 4-0, NR
5. OLSH, 4-1, 5
Out: Rochester (4-1, 4)
*Saturday game not included
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
