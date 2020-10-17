WPIAL football rankings for Week 6
Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 5-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 3-2, 2
3. Central Catholic, 3-2, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 4-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 2-3, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland, 5-0, 1
2. Gateway, 3-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 5-0, 3
4. Penn-Trafford, 4-1, 4
5. South Fayette, 4-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 5-0, 1
2. Aliquippa, 6-0, 2
3. Plum, 6-0, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 5-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 6-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 6-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, 3
4. East Allegheny, 4-1, 4
5. Mt. Pleasant, 4-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 6-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 5-1, 2
3. Apollo-Ridge, 4-0, 3
4. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 4
5. Washington, 4-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Clairton, 5-0, 1
2. Shenango, 6-0, 2
3. Jeannette, 5-1, 3
4. California, 5-0, 4
5. Springdale, 5-1, NR
Out: OLSH (4-2, 5)
