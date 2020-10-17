WPIAL football rankings for Week 6

Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 6:33 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Isaiah Berry and his Clairton teammates are the Trib’s top-ranked Class A team.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 5-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 3-2, 2

3. Central Catholic, 3-2, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 4-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 2-3, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 5-0, 1

2. Gateway, 3-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 5-0, 3

4. Penn-Trafford, 4-1, 4

5. South Fayette, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 5-0, 1

2. Aliquippa, 6-0, 2

3. Plum, 6-0, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 5-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 6-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 6-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, 3

4. East Allegheny, 4-1, 4

5. Mt. Pleasant, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 6-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 5-1, 2

3. Apollo-Ridge, 4-0, 3

4. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 4

5. Washington, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Clairton, 5-0, 1

2. Shenango, 6-0, 2

3. Jeannette, 5-1, 3

4. California, 5-0, 4

5. Springdale, 5-1, NR

Out: OLSH (4-2, 5)

