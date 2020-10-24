WPIAL football rankings for Week 7
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 5-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, 2
3. Central Catholic, 4-2, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 4-2, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 3-3, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Pine-Richland, 6-0, 1
2. Gateway, 4-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 6-0, 3
4. Penn-Trafford, 5-1, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 5-2, NR
Out: South Fayette (4-2, 5)
Class 4A
1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 2
2. Thomas Jefferson, 5-1, 1
3. Plum, 7-0, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 7-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 7-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, 3
4. East Allegheny, 5-1, 4
5. Keystone Oaks, 4-2, NR
Out: Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 5)
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 7-0, 1
2. McGuffey, 6-1, 2
3. Apollo-Ridge, 5-0, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 6-1, NR
5. Washington, 5-2, 5
Out: Serra Catholic (4-0, 4)
Class A
1. Clairton, 6-0, 1
2. Jeannette, 6-1, 3
3. California, 6-0, 4
5. Rochester, 6-1, NR
5. Shenango, 6-1, 2
Out: Springdale (5-2, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
