WPIAL football rankings for Week 7

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 7:02 PM

David Hague | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin (25) makes a catch in the second quarter against Trinity on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 5-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, 2

3. Central Catholic, 4-2, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 4-2, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 3-3, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland, 6-0, 1

2. Gateway, 4-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 6-0, 3

4. Penn-Trafford, 5-1, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 5-2, NR

Out: South Fayette (4-2, 5)

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 2

2. Thomas Jefferson, 5-1, 1

3. Plum, 7-0, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 7-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 7-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 6-0, 3

4. East Allegheny, 5-1, 4

5. Keystone Oaks, 4-2, NR

Out: Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 5)

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 7-0, 1

2. McGuffey, 6-1, 2

3. Apollo-Ridge, 5-0, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 6-1, NR

5. Washington, 5-2, 5

Out: Serra Catholic (4-0, 4)

Class A

1. Clairton, 6-0, 1

2. Jeannette, 6-1, 3

3. California, 6-0, 4

5. Rochester, 6-1, NR

5. Shenango, 6-1, 2

Out: Springdale (5-2, 5)

