WPIAL football rankings through Week 2
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 8:14 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
1. Pine-Richland, 3-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 3-0, 3
3. Central Catholic, 2-1, 2
4. Seneca Valley, 1-2, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 2-1, 5
Out: none
•••
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 3-0, 1
2. Peters Township, 3-0, 2
3. Gateway, 2-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 2-1, 4
5. Bethel Park, 2-0, 5
Out: none
•••
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 1-1, 3
3. West Mifflin, 2-1, 4
4. Belle Vernon, 1-1, 2
5. Knoch, 3-0, –
Out: New Castle (2-1, 5)
•••
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 3-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 2-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3
4. Central Valley, 3-0, 4
5. Derry, 2-1, 5
Out: none
•••
Class 2A
1. Washington, 3-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 2-0, 2
3. McGuffey, 3-0, 3
4. Freedom, 3-0, 4
5. Avonworth, 3-0, 5
Out: none
•••
Class A
1. Jeannette, 3-0, 1
2. Laurel, 2-0*, 2
3. Clairton, 1-2, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 3-0, 4
5. West Greene, 3-0, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
