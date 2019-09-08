WPIAL football rankings through Week 2

By:
Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 8:14 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

1. Pine-Richland, 3-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 3-0, 3

3. Central Catholic, 2-1, 2

4. Seneca Valley, 1-2, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 2-1, 5

Out: none

•••

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 3-0, 1

2. Peters Township, 3-0, 2

3. Gateway, 2-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 2-1, 4

5. Bethel Park, 2-0, 5

Out: none

•••

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 1-1, 3

3. West Mifflin, 2-1, 4

4. Belle Vernon, 1-1, 2

5. Knoch, 3-0, –

Out: New Castle (2-1, 5)

•••

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 3-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 2-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3

4. Central Valley, 3-0, 4

5. Derry, 2-1, 5

Out: none

•••

Class 2A

1. Washington, 3-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 2-0, 2

3. McGuffey, 3-0, 3

4. Freedom, 3-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 3-0, 5

Out: none

•••

Class A

1. Jeannette, 3-0, 1

2. Laurel, 2-0*, 2

3. Clairton, 1-2, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 3-0, 4

5. West Greene, 3-0, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me