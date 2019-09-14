WPIAL football rankings through Week 3
By:
Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 6:02 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 5-0, 2
3. Central Catholic, 3-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 3-1, 5
5. Seneca Valley, 1-3, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 4-0, 1
2. Peters Township, 4-0, 2
3. Gateway, 3-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 3-1, 4
5. Bethel Park, 3-0, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 3-1, 2
3. Knoch, 4-0, 5
4. Belle Vernon, 2-1, 4
5. West Mifflin, 2-2, 3
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 4-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 4-0, 4
3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3
4. North Catholic, 2-1, 2
5. Derry, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 4-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 2-0*, 2
3. McGuffey, 4-0, 3
4. Freedom, 3-0*, 4
5. Avonworth, 4-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Jeannette, 4-0, 1
2. Laurel, 4-0, 2
3. Clairton, 2-2, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 4-0, 4
5. West Greene, 4-0, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .