WPIAL football rankings through Week 3

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 6:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry’s Justin Huss eludes Mount Pleasant’s Pete Billey (32) and Ian Fasano during the first quarter Friday, Sept.13, 2019, at Derry Area High School.

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 5-0, 2

3. Central Catholic, 3-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 3-1, 5

5. Seneca Valley, 1-3, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 4-0, 1

2. Peters Township, 4-0, 2

3. Gateway, 3-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 3-1, 4

5. Bethel Park, 3-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 3-1, 2

3. Knoch, 4-0, 5

4. Belle Vernon, 2-1, 4

5. West Mifflin, 2-2, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 4-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 4-0, 4

3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3

4. North Catholic, 2-1, 2

5. Derry, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 4-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 2-0*, 2

3. McGuffey, 4-0, 3

4. Freedom, 3-0*, 4

5. Avonworth, 4-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Jeannette, 4-0, 1

2. Laurel, 4-0, 2

3. Clairton, 2-2, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 4-0, 4

5. West Greene, 4-0, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

