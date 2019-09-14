WPIAL football rankings through Week 3

By:
Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 6:02 PM

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 5-0, 2

3. Central Catholic, 3-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 3-1, 5

5. Seneca Valley, 1-3, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 4-0, 1

2. Peters Township, 4-0, 2

3. Gateway, 3-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 3-1, 4

5. Bethel Park, 3-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 3-1, 2

3. Knoch, 4-0, 5

4. Belle Vernon, 2-1, 4

5. West Mifflin, 2-2, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 4-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 4-0, 4

3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3

4. North Catholic, 2-1, 2

5. Derry, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 4-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 2-0*, 2

3. McGuffey, 4-0, 3

4. Freedom, 3-0*, 4

5. Avonworth, 4-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Jeannette, 4-0, 1

2. Laurel, 4-0, 2

3. Clairton, 2-2, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 4-0, 4

5. West Greene, 4-0, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me