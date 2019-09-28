WPIAL football rankings through Week 5

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 6:45 PM

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 6-0, 2

2. Central Catholic, 5-1, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 5-1, 1

4. Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 2-4, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 5-1, 1

2. Peters Township, 6-0, 2

3. Gateway, 5-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 5-1, 4

5. Bethel Park, 4-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 5-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 4-1, 4

4. West Mifflin, 4-2, 5

5. Knoch, 5-1, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 6-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 6-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 4-1, 4

4. Derry, 4-2, 5

5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-1, 3

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 6-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 5-0, 2

3. McGuffey, 6-0, 3

4. Freedom, 6-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 6-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Jeannette, 6-0, 1

2. Clairton, 4-2, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 6-0, 3

4. West Greene, 6-0, 5

5. OLSH, 5-1, NR

Out: Laurel, 4-2, 4

