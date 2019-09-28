WPIAL football rankings through Week 5
Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 6:45 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 6-0, 2
2. Central Catholic, 5-1, 3
3. Pine-Richland, 5-1, 1
4. Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 2-4, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 5-1, 1
2. Peters Township, 6-0, 2
3. Gateway, 5-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 5-1, 4
5. Bethel Park, 4-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 6-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 5-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 4-1, 4
4. West Mifflin, 4-2, 5
5. Knoch, 5-1, 3
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 6-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 6-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 4-1, 4
4. Derry, 4-2, 5
5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-1, 3
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 6-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 5-0, 2
3. McGuffey, 6-0, 3
4. Freedom, 6-0, 4
5. Avonworth, 6-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Jeannette, 6-0, 1
2. Clairton, 4-2, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 6-0, 3
4. West Greene, 6-0, 5
5. OLSH, 5-1, NR
Out: Laurel, 4-2, 4
