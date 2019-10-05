WPIAL football rankings through Week 6
Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 7:35 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 7-0, 1
2. Central Catholic, 6-1, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 6-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 5-2, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 3-4, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, 1
2. Gateway, 6-1, 3
3. Bethel Park, 5-1, 5
4. Penn Hills, 6-1, 4
5. Moon, 5-2, NR
Out: Peters Township (6-1, 2)
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 6-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 3
4. Knoch, 5-2, 5
5. Blackhawk, 4-3, NR
Out: West Mifflin (4-3, 4)
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 6-1, 2
3. North Catholic, 5-1, 3
4. Derry, 5-2, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 7-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 6-0, 2
3. McGuffey, 7-0, 3
4. Freedom, 7-0, 4
5. Avonworth, 7-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Jeannette, 6-0*, 1
2. Clairton, 5-2, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 7-0, 3
4. West Greene, 7-0, 4
5. OLSH, 5-1*, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
