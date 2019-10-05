WPIAL football rankings through Week 6

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 7:35 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent West Greene’s Ben Jackson (34) runs along the sideline against California on Oct. 4, 2019, at West Greene. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent West Greene’s Ben Jackson (34) hurdles California’s Nathan O’Savage (21) during their game Oct. 4, 2019, at West Greene. Previous Next

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 7-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 6-1, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 6-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 5-2, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 3-4, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, 1

2. Gateway, 6-1, 3

3. Bethel Park, 5-1, 5

4. Penn Hills, 6-1, 4

5. Moon, 5-2, NR

Out: Peters Township (6-1, 2)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 6-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 3

4. Knoch, 5-2, 5

5. Blackhawk, 4-3, NR

Out: West Mifflin (4-3, 4)

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 6-1, 2

3. North Catholic, 5-1, 3

4. Derry, 5-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 7-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 6-0, 2

3. McGuffey, 7-0, 3

4. Freedom, 7-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 7-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Jeannette, 6-0*, 1

2. Clairton, 5-2, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 7-0, 3

4. West Greene, 7-0, 4

5. OLSH, 5-1*, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

