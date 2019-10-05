WPIAL football rankings through Week 6

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 7:35 PM

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 7-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 6-1, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 6-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 5-2, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 3-4, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, 1

2. Gateway, 6-1, 3

3. Bethel Park, 5-1, 5

4. Penn Hills, 6-1, 4

5. Moon, 5-2, NR

Out: Peters Township (6-1, 2)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 6-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 3

4. Knoch, 5-2, 5

5. Blackhawk, 4-3, NR

Out: West Mifflin (4-3, 4)

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 6-1, 2

3. North Catholic, 5-1, 3

4. Derry, 5-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 7-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 6-0, 2

3. McGuffey, 7-0, 3

4. Freedom, 7-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 7-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Jeannette, 6-0*, 1

2. Clairton, 5-2, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 7-0, 3

4. West Greene, 7-0, 4

5. OLSH, 5-1*, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

