WPIAL football rankings through Week 7

By:
Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 10:53 PM

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny, 8-0, 1

2. Central Catholic, 7-1, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 7-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 5-3, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 3-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 7-1, 1

2. Gateway, 6-2, 3

3. Penn Hills, 7-1, 4

4. Bethel Park, 5-2, 3

5. Moon, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 8-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 7-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 6-1, 3

4. Blackhawk, 5-3, 5

5. New Castle, 5-3, NR

Out: Knoch (5-3, 4)

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa, 8-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 7-1, 2

3. North Catholic, 6-1, 3

4. Derry, 6-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 8-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 8-0, 2

3. McGuffey, 8-0, 3

4. Avonworth, 8-0, 5

5. Brentwood, 7-1, NR

Out: Freedom (7-1, 4)

Class A

1. Jeannette, 8-0, 1

2. Clairton, 6-2, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 8-0, 3

4. West Greene, 7-1, 4

5. OLSH, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

