WPIAL football rankings through Week 7
Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 10:53 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny, 8-0, 1
2. Central Catholic, 7-1, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 7-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 5-3, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 3-5, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 7-1, 1
2. Gateway, 6-2, 3
3. Penn Hills, 7-1, 4
4. Bethel Park, 5-2, 3
5. Moon, 6-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 8-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 7-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 6-1, 3
4. Blackhawk, 5-3, 5
5. New Castle, 5-3, NR
Out: Knoch (5-3, 4)
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa, 8-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 7-1, 2
3. North Catholic, 6-1, 3
4. Derry, 6-2, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 8-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 8-0, 2
3. McGuffey, 8-0, 3
4. Avonworth, 8-0, 5
5. Brentwood, 7-1, NR
Out: Freedom (7-1, 4)
Class A
1. Jeannette, 8-0, 1
2. Clairton, 6-2, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 8-0, 3
4. West Greene, 7-1, 4
5. OLSH, 6-2, 5
Out: none
