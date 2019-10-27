WPIAL football rankings through Week 9

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 8:08 PM

WPIAL Football

Class 6A

1. Central Catholic, 9-1, 2

2. Pine-Richland, 9-1, 3

3. North Allegheny, 9-1, 1

4. Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 4-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, 1

2. Gateway, 8-2, 2

3. Penn Hills, 9-1, 3

4. Moon, 8-2, 4

5. Peters Township, 9-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 10-0, 1

2. South Fayette, 9-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 8-1, 3

4. Blackhawk, 6-4, 5

5. Montour, 5-5, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 9-1, 2

2. Aliquippa, 9-1, 1

3. North Catholic, 8-1, 3

4. Derry, 8-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 7-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Washington, 10-0, 1

2. Burgettstown, 9-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 10-0, 4

4. Brentwood, 8-2, 5

5. McGuffey, 8-2, 3

Out: none

Class A

1. Clairton, 8-2, 2

2. Jeannette, 9-1, 1

3. West Greene, 9-1, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 9-1, 4

5. Cornell, 8-1, NR

Out: OLSH (7-3, 5)

