WPIAL football rankings through Week 9
Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 8:08 PM
WPIAL Football
Class 6A
1. Central Catholic, 9-1, 2
2. Pine-Richland, 9-1, 3
3. North Allegheny, 9-1, 1
4. Mt. Lebanon, 6-4, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 4-6, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, 1
2. Gateway, 8-2, 2
3. Penn Hills, 9-1, 3
4. Moon, 8-2, 4
5. Peters Township, 9-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 10-0, 1
2. South Fayette, 9-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 8-1, 3
4. Blackhawk, 6-4, 5
5. Montour, 5-5, 4
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 9-1, 2
2. Aliquippa, 9-1, 1
3. North Catholic, 8-1, 3
4. Derry, 8-2, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 7-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Washington, 10-0, 1
2. Burgettstown, 9-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 10-0, 4
4. Brentwood, 8-2, 5
5. McGuffey, 8-2, 3
Out: none
Class A
1. Clairton, 8-2, 2
2. Jeannette, 9-1, 1
3. West Greene, 9-1, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 9-1, 4
5. Cornell, 8-1, NR
Out: OLSH (7-3, 5)
