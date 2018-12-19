WPIAL football recruits make commitments official during early signing period

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 | 12:00 PM

The three-day early signing period for high school football recruits started Wednesday and a number of WPIAL seniors joined in.

Here’s a look at their announcements.

North Allegheny’s Joey Porter

Congratulations to @jjporter_1 and his entire family on officially signing today to @PennStateFball…we are proud of you. 🖊️📜🏈#T4L pic.twitter.com/xKcCfGNsPp — NA Football T4L (@nafootball_tfl) December 19, 2018

Pine-Richland’s Andrew Kristofic

It's hard to find young men with the athleticism and length to play left tackle. Andrew Kristofic joins us with a strong high school pedigree, and an eagerness to learn and grow.#GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/1FX8M8ABEv — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 19, 2018

Shady Side Academy’s Michael “Dino” Tomlin

Gateway’s Courtney Jackson

Pine-Richland’s Michael Katic

Officially signed to my dream school⚪️🔴✍🏼 https://t.co/QNKhesEUDn — Mike Katic (@KaticMichael) December 19, 2018

Penn Hills’ Dante Cephas and Hollis Mathis

From one potent offensive threat to the next, Former #FlashFAST RB Eugene Jarvis is announcing our next PA signee @FouLceph pic.twitter.com/Dzdj8M9LMF — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) December 19, 2018

Imani Christian’s Rahmon Hart Jr.

North Hills’ Lirion Murtezi

Latrobe’s Trent Holler

Aliquippa’s Solvauhn Moreland

Shady Side Academy’s Skyy Moore

Gateway’s Jeremiah Josephs

Woke up feeling like a RedHawk! 📃🖊 pic.twitter.com/sLBv648tUa — Jeremiah Josephs (@highflyer_2) December 19, 2018

Commits are flying in. Next up is @Highflyer_2 pic.twitter.com/6aU25aI9XU — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 19, 2018

Pine-Richland’s Tyler King

Signed to the United States Naval Academy 🖊📝⚓️⚓️ #AnchorsAwe19h @NavyFB — Tyler King (@_tk_97_) December 19, 2018

West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia

South Fayette’s Ryan Coe

Adding a big leg to our special teams with the addition of @RyanCoe34!#BleedBlue302 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/hzarikKjPw — Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 19, 2018

Elizabeth Forward’s A.J. Ackerman

Congratulations to @AckermanAngelo on his commitment to Duquesne University. pic.twitter.com/WJK4DZQs7p — Mike Collodi (@Coach_Collodi) December 19, 2018

Woodland Hills’ Mike Coleman

Jeannette’s Marcus Barnes

Officially a member of the tribe 🔰

William and Mary ‘23 pic.twitter.com/LeZXR41zpP — MB² 🃏 (@Marcus_barnes3) December 19, 2018

South Fayette’s Tom Elia

Kiski Area’s Troy Kuhn

Another WPIAL standout is set to join the Dukes – welcome to the @DuqFB family, defensive end Troy Kuhn out of Kiski! 🎥: https://t.co/YhhqXATDO1 #2TheBluff19 #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/fSli5RE10w — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) December 20, 2018

Charleroi’s Geno Pellegrini

First 1 to Join the Culture!!!

QB Geno Pellegrini@geno_pellegrini pic.twitter.com/eAGcRJfs1P — RMU Football (@RMUFootball) December 19, 2018

Norwin’s Gianni Rizzo

Welcome #TheNext to Penguin Nation!! We are thrilled to have Gianni as part of our program!!! 🖊️ Gianni Rizzo

🏈 Linebacker

📍 Norwin, Pa.

🏫 Norwin H.S.#YandProud #GoGuins 🐧 pic.twitter.com/YuVzShNhDx — YSU Football 🐧 (@YoungstownStFB) December 19, 2018

Seton LaSalle’s Jamar Shegog

California’s Jelani Stafford

Welcome #TheNext to Penguin Nation!! We are thrilled to have Jelani as part of our program!!! 🖊️ Jelani Stafford

🏈 Defensive Tackle

📍 Coal Center, Pa.

🏫 California H.S.#YandProud #GoGuins 🐧 pic.twitter.com/d8w2HsKMiM — YSU Football 🐧 (@YoungstownStFB) December 19, 2018

Aliquippa’s Larry Walker

Chartiers Valley’s Connor Barrett

More homegrown talent ✍️ with the Dukes, join us in welcoming linebacker Connor Barrett out of Chartiers Valley! 🎥: https://t.co/afpy0hbXql#2TheBluff19 #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ht3Cu7q4KE — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) December 19, 2018

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can reach Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.