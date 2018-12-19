WPIAL football recruits make commitments official during early signing period
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 | 12:00 PM
The three-day early signing period for high school football recruits started Wednesday and a number of WPIAL seniors joined in.
Here’s a look at their announcements.
North Allegheny’s Joey Porter
Congratulations to @jjporter_1 and his entire family on officially signing today to @PennStateFball…we are proud of you. 🖊️📜🏈#T4L pic.twitter.com/xKcCfGNsPp
— NA Football T4L (@nafootball_tfl) December 19, 2018
Let's give a big 🔵&⚪ welcome to our newest Nittany Lion, @jjporter_1!#WeAre19#PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/cFBiJwROjH
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 19, 2018
Pine-Richland’s Andrew Kristofic
It's hard to find young men with the athleticism and length to play left tackle.
Andrew Kristofic joins us with a strong high school pedigree, and an eagerness to learn and grow.#GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/1FX8M8ABEv
— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 19, 2018
Shady Side Academy’s Michael “Dino” Tomlin
It's all in the FAMILY!@DinoTomlin is the latest Tomlin to become a Terp! 🐢🐢#LOCKedIn 🔒 | #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/OmirsAo27M
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 19, 2018
Gateway’s Courtney Jackson
It’s official ✍🏾 https://t.co/q8nEQXN59O
— Courtney™ (@cjackson9_) December 19, 2018
Pine-Richland’s Michael Katic
Officially signed to my dream school⚪️🔴✍🏼 https://t.co/QNKhesEUDn
— Mike Katic (@KaticMichael) December 19, 2018
Penn Hills’ Dante Cephas and Hollis Mathis
✍🏽SIGNED!
Congrats to @hm_mambo_xii on signing with @WMTribeFootball and @FouLceph on signing with @KentStFootball! #PennHillsPride pic.twitter.com/54V0vWRdHn
— Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) December 19, 2018
Welcome to the #FlashFAST Family @FouLceph ! pic.twitter.com/2TWfXhfBlE
— Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) December 19, 2018
From one potent offensive threat to the next, Former #FlashFAST RB Eugene Jarvis is announcing our next PA signee @FouLceph pic.twitter.com/Dzdj8M9LMF
— Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome to the family @hm_mambo_xii #Tribe19 pic.twitter.com/x5O98m32GY
— Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome aboard the boat @hm_mambo_xii #Tribe19 pic.twitter.com/Zi9NSNZopx
— W&M Recruiting (@_7TRIBE7) December 19, 2018
Imani Christian’s Rahmon Hart Jr.
✍️ SIGNED.
Welcome to Ball State, Rahmon Hart – @_rjhart!
⭐️ Wide Receiver
📍Imani Christian Academy – PA#NSD19 | #WeFly19 pic.twitter.com/IdLHb3ZPwi
— Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) December 19, 2018
North Hills’ Lirion Murtezi
It's Official⚓️ pic.twitter.com/9GY3gMd7Eg
— lirion murtezi (@LirionMurtezi) December 19, 2018
Latrobe’s Trent Holler
It’s official🤩😁☠️ https://t.co/X7BjJ8E2sh
— Trent Holler (@bigsnack24) December 19, 2018
Aliquippa’s Solvauhn Moreland
✍️ SIGNED.
Welcome to Ball State, Solvauhn Moreland – @solvauhn!
⭐️ Defensive Lineman
📍Aliquippa HS – PA#NSD19 | #WeFly19 pic.twitter.com/xNc7zLcuc6
— Ball State Football (@BallStateFB) December 19, 2018
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/HjTslebaj3
— Solvauhn Moreland 7️⃣5️⃣ (@solvauhn) December 19, 2018
Shady Side Academy’s Skyy Moore
— Skyy Moore (@skyymoore_3) December 19, 2018
Gateway’s Jeremiah Josephs
Woke up feeling like a RedHawk! 📃🖊 pic.twitter.com/sLBv648tUa
— Jeremiah Josephs (@highflyer_2) December 19, 2018
Commits are flying in. Next up is @Highflyer_2 pic.twitter.com/6aU25aI9XU
— Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) December 19, 2018
Pine-Richland’s Tyler King
Signed to the United States Naval Academy 🖊📝⚓️⚓️ #AnchorsAwe19h @NavyFB
— Tyler King (@_tk_97_) December 19, 2018
West Allegheny’s Mateo Vandamia
Officially signed!! 🖊 🐓#BLEEDBLUE302
— Mateo Vandamia (@_mvandamia) December 19, 2018
Another big time offensive weapon joining the family!
Welcome @_mvandamia!#BleedBlue302 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/jHXQCNTost
— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 19, 2018
South Fayette’s Ryan Coe
Adding a big leg to our special teams with the addition of @RyanCoe34!#BleedBlue302 #BlueHens pic.twitter.com/hzarikKjPw
— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) December 19, 2018
Elizabeth Forward’s A.J. Ackerman
Congrats Big Man @AckermanAngelo !! https://t.co/YZf7t66HTF
— Tony Papley (@CoachPapley) December 19, 2018
Congratulations to @AckermanAngelo on his commitment to Duquesne University. pic.twitter.com/WJK4DZQs7p
— Mike Collodi (@Coach_Collodi) December 19, 2018
Woodland Hills’ Mike Coleman
Signing Day Update: Welcome Mike Coleman @flexxomike to the Rocket Family! 🚀#LiftOff | #Ignite19 | #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/DtD2QZaXyI
— Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) December 19, 2018
Jeannette’s Marcus Barnes
Officially a member of the tribe 🔰
William and Mary ‘23 pic.twitter.com/LeZXR41zpP
— MB² 🃏 (@Marcus_barnes3) December 19, 2018
South Fayette’s Tom Elia
First one is in! @tom_elia58 is the newest member of 🕷🏈! Welcome to the family! #OneRichmon #NSD19 pic.twitter.com/seZbyfrMOW
— Richmond Football (@SpiderFootball) December 19, 2018
Kiski Area’s Troy Kuhn
Another WPIAL standout is set to join the Dukes – welcome to the @DuqFB family, defensive end Troy Kuhn out of Kiski!
🎥: https://t.co/YhhqXATDO1 #2TheBluff19 #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/fSli5RE10w
— Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) December 20, 2018
Charleroi’s Geno Pellegrini
Committed🤩 pic.twitter.com/wYeeOsYrho
— Geno🏈 (@geno_pellegrini) December 20, 2018
First 1 to Join the Culture!!!
QB Geno Pellegrini@geno_pellegrini pic.twitter.com/eAGcRJfs1P
— RMU Football (@RMUFootball) December 19, 2018
Norwin’s Gianni Rizzo
Congratulations to @JayvonThrift and @giannirizzo04 for making it official today. Once a Knight..Always a Knight! #NORWINPRIDE pic.twitter.com/9VHQjvlnpA
— Norwin Football (@NKnightsFBall) December 19, 2018
Welcome #TheNext to Penguin Nation!! We are thrilled to have Gianni as part of our program!!!
🖊️ Gianni Rizzo
🏈 Linebacker
📍 Norwin, Pa.
🏫 Norwin H.S.#YandProud #GoGuins 🐧 pic.twitter.com/YuVzShNhDx
— YSU Football 🐧 (@YoungstownStFB) December 19, 2018
Seton LaSalle’s Jamar Shegog
Next up is another Linebacker @jshegog_1 ready to go‼️
RMU just got even Faster‼️#NSD19 #ColoinalCulture19 pic.twitter.com/YzHMHlrWSN
— RMU Football (@RMUFootball) December 19, 2018
California’s Jelani Stafford
Welcome #TheNext to Penguin Nation!! We are thrilled to have Jelani as part of our program!!!
🖊️ Jelani Stafford
🏈 Defensive Tackle
📍 Coal Center, Pa.
🏫 California H.S.#YandProud #GoGuins 🐧 pic.twitter.com/d8w2HsKMiM
— YSU Football 🐧 (@YoungstownStFB) December 19, 2018
Aliquippa’s Larry Walker
Welcome @Larry14WalkerJr to the #PurpleFam!#B19DAWGS pic.twitter.com/cUFqpKht7r
— UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) December 19, 2018
Chartiers Valley’s Connor Barrett
More homegrown talent ✍️ with the Dukes, join us in welcoming linebacker Connor Barrett out of Chartiers Valley!
🎥: https://t.co/afpy0hbXql#2TheBluff19 #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/ht3Cu7q4KE
— Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) December 19, 2018
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can reach Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.