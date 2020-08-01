WPIAL football recruits share written scholarship offers as Aug. 1 arrives

Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 1:24 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noel Roach (6) reacts after making an interception in the fourth quarter during a game against Mars on Sept. 13, 2019 at Penn Hills.

Now, it’s in writing.

August 1 is the date each year that college football teams are first able to give written scholarship offers to high school seniors, and many of the recruits shared them Saturday on social media.

The Class of 2021 still can’t sign a National Letter of Intent for a few months. The early signing period for Division I football is Dec. 16-18. The traditional signing day is Feb. 3.

Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s announcements:

Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough

Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald

West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson

Canon-McMillan’s Connor McMahon

Norwin’s Anthony Giansante

Penn Hills’ Noel Roach

Union’s Aaron Gunn

Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton

Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson

Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .