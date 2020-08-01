WPIAL football recruits share written scholarship offers as Aug. 1 arrives
Saturday, August 1, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Now, it’s in writing.
August 1 is the date each year that college football teams are first able to give written scholarship offers to high school seniors, and many of the recruits shared them Saturday on social media.
The Class of 2021 still can’t sign a National Letter of Intent for a few months. The early signing period for Division I football is Dec. 16-18. The traditional signing day is Feb. 3.
Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s announcements:
Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough
#AGTG #2MUCHJU1CE ???????????? pic.twitter.com/olqEZmfeWI
— ✌???????? (@JoshHough5) August 1, 2020
Central Catholic’s Elliot Donald
???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ji9IKjol0U
— Elliot Donald (@ElliotDonald3) August 1, 2020
West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson
God bless #H2P???? pic.twitter.com/4jMuwfZPxP
— Nahki Johnson (@NahkiJohnson) August 1, 2020
Canon-McMillan’s Connor McMahon
#We21ive ⚓️⚓️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/8Eefzz6jUP
— Connor McMahon (@ConnorMcMahon94) August 1, 2020
Norwin’s Anthony Giansante
Can’t wait to be a Hilltopper!!! ????⚪️ @Coach_Helton @WKUMikeGoff pic.twitter.com/eVBJPl99Qo
— Anthony Giansante (@AGiansante_2021) August 1, 2020
Penn Hills’ Noel Roach
Official! pic.twitter.com/EyusHKl0X9
— Noel Roach III (@NMRIII_) August 1, 2020
Union’s Aaron Gunn
It’s official ???? #Cardnation pic.twitter.com/l2TMEwAjIc
— Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) August 1, 2020
Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton
JMU Official Scholarship Offer ???? #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/TYRaPRsNxN
— Chase Whatton???? (@ChaseWhatton) August 1, 2020
WMU Official Scholarship OFFER ???? #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/3mAx29CycU
— Chase Whatton???? (@ChaseWhatton) August 1, 2020
Official Scholarship from BGSU???????? pic.twitter.com/KbFoDk3iak
— Chase Whatton???? (@ChaseWhatton) August 1, 2020
Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson
Make it official‼️
Time to go to work???? #RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/YkXSp4jDbB
— Miguel Jackson 5️⃣6️⃣???????????? (@_mjjacks) August 1, 2020
Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon
Coach Mullen made it OFFICIAL today…can’t wait to sign that dotted line on December 16th. Go Gators! ????#DM3toGNV ???????? pic.twitter.com/gI5w7nW0bL
— ???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????³ (@donovanmcmillo3) August 1, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
