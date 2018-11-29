WPIAL football top 10: Most district titles
By: George Guido
Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 7:07 PM
WPIAL football titles won
With another round of WPIAL title games played, here is a list of the schools the have won the most WPIAL titles:
School, Titles, First one, Most recent
1. Aliquippa, 17, 1952, 2018
2. Clairton, 13, 1929, 2016
3. New Castle, 11, 1924, 1998
4. Jeannette, 9, 1932, 2017
5t. Rochester, 8, 1921, 2004
5t. Thomas Jefferson, 8, 1980, 2017
5t. West Allegheny, 8, 1997, 2017
8t. Mt. Lebanon, 7, 1966, 2000
8t. Upper St. Clair, 7, 1974, 2006
8t. Washington, 7, 1917, 2017
George Guido is a freelance writer.
Tags: Aliquippa, Clairton, Jeannette, Mt. lebanon, New Castle, Rochester, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Washington, West Allegheny
- Loading...