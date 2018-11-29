WPIAL football top 10: Most district titles

By: George Guido

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 7:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s William Gipson raises the championship trophy with teammates after defeating Derry in the WPIAL Class 3A final Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

WPIAL football titles won

With another round of WPIAL title games played, here is a list of the schools the have won the most WPIAL titles:

School, Titles, First one, Most recent

1. Aliquippa, 17, 1952, 2018

2. Clairton, 13, 1929, 2016

3. New Castle, 11, 1924, 1998

4. Jeannette, 9, 1932, 2017

5t. Rochester, 8, 1921, 2004

5t. Thomas Jefferson, 8, 1980, 2017

5t. West Allegheny, 8, 1997, 2017

8t. Mt. Lebanon, 7, 1966, 2000

8t. Upper St. Clair, 7, 1974, 2006

8t. Washington, 7, 1917, 2017

George Guido is a freelance writer.

Tags: Aliquippa, Clairton, Jeannette, Mt. lebanon, New Castle, Rochester, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Washington, West Allegheny