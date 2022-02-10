WPIAL girls basketball clinching scenarios as of Feb. 9, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Hampton's Biz Watson celebrates a Lady Talbots 3-pointer during their Section 2-5A game against Plum on Dec. 16, 2021.

Less than a week remains in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Wednesday.

Class 6A (9 of a possible 10 playoff teams have clinched)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Peters Township Indians

6A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 2, Baldwin (5-6) is still alive. Baldwin must beat Bethel Park on Friday AND have Peters Township (6-5) lose to Canon-McMillan on Thursday to clinch.

Class 5A (15 of a possible 18 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

South Fayette Lions

Moon Tigers

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Indiana Little Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Armstrong River Hawks

Hampton Talbots

Trinity Hillers

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

McKeesport Tigers

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

5A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 1, Lincoln Park (2-7) can qualify with a win over Oakland Catholic (3-6) on Thursday.

• In Section 3, Connellsville (4-7) can clinch with a win over Laurel Highlands on Thursday. Ringgold (2-7) has to win all three section games against Uniontown, Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands and/or win two more and have Connellsville lose to Laurel Highlands. Uniontown has been eliminated because it loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Connellsville and three-way tie with Connellsville and Ringgold.

Class 4A (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Deer Lakes Lancers

Freeport Yellowjackets

Blackhawk Cougars

Beaver Bobcats

Montour Spartans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Southmoreland Scotties

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

4A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 2, Central Valley (5-7) needs a win over Beaver on Thursday or New Castle on Saturday or a Hopewell (5-8) loss to Montour to qualify. Hopewell needs a win over Montour on Thursday and one more Central Valley section loss or two move CV section losses to qualify.

Class 3A (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Laurel Spartans

Mohawk Warriors

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Charleroi Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Brentwood Spartans

3A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 3, If Brentwood loses to Keystone Oaks on Thursday, Steel Valley clinches. If Brentwood loses and South Allegheny beats East Allegheny on Thursday, South Allegheny also qualifies. If Brentwood wins, Steel Valley and South Allegheny are eliminated.

Class 2A (14 of a possible 21 playoff teams have clinched)

Neshannock Lancers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

California Trojans

Frazier Commodores

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Sto-Rox Vikings

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

2A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 1, Aliquippa (4-7), Sewickley Academy (3-6), and South Side (2-7) are in the hunt. Sewickley Academy and South Side each have three section games left. Aliquippa has one. Aliquippa can move closer to a playoff berth with a win at New Brighton on Thursday. South Side also plays at New Brighton on Thursday (after Quips-Lions game) while Sewickley Academy visits OLSH on Thursday. South Side and Sewickley Academy still have two make-up games against each other. Aliquippa owns tiebreaker vs. Sewickley Academy and also in a 3-way tie with Sewickley Academy and South Side.

• In Section 2, Carmichaels (2-7) must beat Beth-Center on Thursday AND have Frazier lose to California on Thursday for Carmichaels to clinch.

• In Section 3, Carlynton (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Chartiers-Houston on Friday.

• In Section 4, Ellis School (3-6) hosts Winchester Thurston on Thursday while Springdale (3-6) is at Apollo-Ridge on Thursday. If they both win or both lose, they both will qualify.

Class A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

West Greene Pioneers

Monessen Greyhounds

Avella Eagles

Mapletown Maples

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Clairton Bears

St. Joseph Spartans

Riverview Raiders

A playoff scenarios:

• In Section 3, Leechburg (0-6) can’t qualify because it loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Riverview (2-5).