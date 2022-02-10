WPIAL girls basketball clinching scenarios as of Feb. 9, 2022
By:
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:46 PM
Less than a week remains in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Wednesday.
Class 6A (9 of a possible 10 playoff teams have clinched)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Peters Township Indians
6A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, Baldwin (5-6) is still alive. Baldwin must beat Bethel Park on Friday AND have Peters Township (6-5) lose to Canon-McMillan on Thursday to clinch.
Class 5A (15 of a possible 18 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
South Fayette Lions
Moon Tigers
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Indiana Little Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Armstrong River Hawks
Hampton Talbots
Trinity Hillers
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
McKeesport Tigers
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
5A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Lincoln Park (2-7) can qualify with a win over Oakland Catholic (3-6) on Thursday.
• In Section 3, Connellsville (4-7) can clinch with a win over Laurel Highlands on Thursday. Ringgold (2-7) has to win all three section games against Uniontown, Thomas Jefferson and Laurel Highlands and/or win two more and have Connellsville lose to Laurel Highlands. Uniontown has been eliminated because it loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Connellsville and three-way tie with Connellsville and Ringgold.
Class 4A (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Blackhawk Cougars
Beaver Bobcats
Montour Spartans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Southmoreland Scotties
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
West Mifflin Titans
4A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, Central Valley (5-7) needs a win over Beaver on Thursday or New Castle on Saturday or a Hopewell (5-8) loss to Montour to qualify. Hopewell needs a win over Montour on Thursday and one more Central Valley section loss or two move CV section losses to qualify.
Class 3A (12 of a possible 14 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
Laurel Spartans
Mohawk Warriors
South Park Eagles
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Charleroi Cougars
Brownsville Falcons
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Brentwood Spartans
3A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 3, If Brentwood loses to Keystone Oaks on Thursday, Steel Valley clinches. If Brentwood loses and South Allegheny beats East Allegheny on Thursday, South Allegheny also qualifies. If Brentwood wins, Steel Valley and South Allegheny are eliminated.
Class 2A (14 of a possible 21 playoff teams have clinched)
Neshannock Lancers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Shenango Wildcats
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
California Trojans
Frazier Commodores
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
2A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Aliquippa (4-7), Sewickley Academy (3-6), and South Side (2-7) are in the hunt. Sewickley Academy and South Side each have three section games left. Aliquippa has one. Aliquippa can move closer to a playoff berth with a win at New Brighton on Thursday. South Side also plays at New Brighton on Thursday (after Quips-Lions game) while Sewickley Academy visits OLSH on Thursday. South Side and Sewickley Academy still have two make-up games against each other. Aliquippa owns tiebreaker vs. Sewickley Academy and also in a 3-way tie with Sewickley Academy and South Side.
• In Section 2, Carmichaels (2-7) must beat Beth-Center on Thursday AND have Frazier lose to California on Thursday for Carmichaels to clinch.
• In Section 3, Carlynton (2-7) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Chartiers-Houston on Friday.
• In Section 4, Ellis School (3-6) hosts Winchester Thurston on Thursday while Springdale (3-6) is at Apollo-Ridge on Thursday. If they both win or both lose, they both will qualify.
Class A (Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first-round byes)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
West Greene Pioneers
Monessen Greyhounds
Avella Eagles
Mapletown Maples
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Clairton Bears
St. Joseph Spartans
Riverview Raiders
A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 3, Leechburg (0-6) can’t qualify because it loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Riverview (2-5).
More Basketball• WPIAL boys basketball clinching scenarios as of Feb. 9, 2022
• High school roundup for Feb. 9, 2022: Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini hits 2,000 points
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 10, 2022: Head-to-head battle for section crown
• Trib 10: Top teams in power rankings tuning up for playoffs
• Deer Lakes girls basketball gets in playoff mode early