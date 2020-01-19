WPIAL Girls Basketball Player of the Week — Week ending Jan. 18

By:

Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 6:17 PM

When most people think about Sunday, they ponder things that are fun and relaxing.

When opponents of the Moon girls basketball team think about Sunday, things aren’t so relaxing.

That is because sophomore Reilly Sunday usually lights up the scoreboard against them.

“Reilly has the perfect combination of speed and power,” Moon coach Jody Powell said. “She is strong, yet agile. Her ball-handling skills put her among the best in the WPIAL. She works hard every minute she is on the court.”

Last season, Sunday became one of the elite freshmen in the district, and she hasn’t slowed down.

She is one of the top scorers in the WPIAL this season, as Sunday averages more than 19 points for the Tigers (11-4).

“Reilly is learning how to manage the game from the point guard position,” Powell said. “As the quarterback on our team, it is her job to make sure the offense runs with efficiency and that she make everyone around her better.

“It’s not just her individual production, but production in general, especially on offense. This is an enormous task and one that she will need to master for a successful career on the next level. She is well on her way, but as a sophomore, there is still room for development.”

Another aspect of the game she has picked up quickly is leadership.

“Reilly is growing into a leadership role very nicely,” Powell said. “The confidence that she has when she steps on the court is infectious to those playing with her. Her production is a byproduct of that and a strong work ethic.”

Last week, Sunday put her skills display. Moon wrapped up the first half of Section 1-5A play Monday with a win at rival Montour.

Sunday scored 30 points as the Tigers rolled past the Spartans, 55-35.

On Thursday, Moon avenged an earlier section loss with a huge win at Thomas Jefferson, 55-52.

The Tigers rallied from an early deficit thanks to 26 points from Sunday.

“Against TJ, Reilly shared the ball a lot, finding the open person and then was diligent following up and cleaning up the boards,” Powell said. “During a third-quarter run, we were able to spread the defense, and she went to work.”

The win over Thomas Jefferson puts Moon into a tie for third place with the Jaguars behind Chartiers Valley and Trinity.

Last season, Moon lost out on tiebreakers and did not qualify for the playoffs.

“The TJ win was huge for the program because of the way it happened,” Powell said. “Coming from behind early on and then again late in the game against a championship-level team gives our young team game experience that we can draw confidence from.

“This type of win teaches them to play through adversity and never give up. Anything can happen.”

On Saturday, Moon beat McKeesport in the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase as Sunday scored 31 points.

Honorable mention

Riley DeRubbo, Trinity

Trinity senior Riley DeRubbo scored 20 points in a key 11-point victory over Thomas Jefferson that was a battle for second place behind defending champion Chartiers Valley. She then tallied 22 points in a section rout of West Allegheny that lifted the Hillers to 11-2 overall.

Christiane Frye, Central Valley

Central Valley went 2-1 last week as senior Christiane Frye scored 70 points in the busy week. It started for the Warriors with a 21-point home win over Hopewell as Frye scored 31 points. She followed by scoring 26 of her team’s 50 points in a loss to Lincoln Park before scoring 13 points in another 21-point victory, this time over Keystone Oaks.

Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk

The marvelous season continues for Mohawk as it picked up two decisive Class 3A Section 1 wins. Against defending section champion Neshannock, senior Karly McCutcheon scored 21 points in a 26-point victory. Three days later, she scored 24 points in a 28-point triumph over visiting Riverside. McCutcheon capped off her big week with 18 points in a 35-point win over Boardman, Ohio.

Previous Trib HSSN Players of the Week:

Week Four – Ashleigh Connor, Mt. Lebanon

Week Three – Alyssa Pollice, Bishop Canevin

Week Two – Jhayla Bray, McKeesport

Week One – Kennedie Montue, Plum

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Central Valley, Mohawk, Moon, Trinity