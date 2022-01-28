WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Lauren Palangio battles North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman for a loose ball during their game Thursday.

Just over two weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.

This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament”and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.

Class 6A (6 of at least 9 playoff teams have clinched)

North Allegheny Tigers

Norwin Knights

Seneca Valley Raiders

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Peters Township Indians

Class 5A (6 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Chartiers Valley Colts

Indiana Little Indians

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Trinity Hillers

Latrobe Wildcats

McKeesport Tigers

Class 4A (6 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Blackhawk Cougars

Southmoreland Scotties

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

Class 3A (4 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

North Catholic Trojans

South Park Eagles

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Avonworth Antelopes

Class 2A (4 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)

Neshannock Lancers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A (4 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

West Greene Pioneers

Monessen Greyhounds