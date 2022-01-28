WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 27, 2022
By:
Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 11:55 PM
Just over two weeks remain in section play in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no “open tournament”and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting on Monday, Feb. 14 with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.
Class 6A (6 of at least 9 playoff teams have clinched)
North Allegheny Tigers
Norwin Knights
Seneca Valley Raiders
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Peters Township Indians
Class 5A (6 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Chartiers Valley Colts
Indiana Little Indians
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Trinity Hillers
Latrobe Wildcats
McKeesport Tigers
Class 4A (6 of at least 13 playoff teams have clinched)
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Blackhawk Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
Class 3A (4 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
South Park Eagles
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Avonworth Antelopes
Class 2A (4 of at least 16 playoff teams have clinched)
Neshannock Lancers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A (4 of at least 12 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
West Greene Pioneers
Monessen Greyhounds
More Basketball• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 28, 2022: OLSH on brink of making history
• High school roundup for Jan. 28, 2022: Statement wins for OLSH, South Fayette
• Westmoreland boys basketball notebook: Shootout at Seton Hill returns
• Keystone Oaks beats Shady Side Academy to shore up playoff positioning
• Valley boys basketball team learning how to win