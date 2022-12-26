WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 25, 2022
By:
Sunday, December 25, 2022 | 6:31 PM
Class 6A
1. Norwin, 7-0, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 2
3. North Allegheny, 2-1, 3
4. Peters Township, 7-1, 5
5. Mt. Lebanon, 4-3, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
1. South Fayette, 5-1, 1
2. McKeesport, 6-1, 2
3. Penn-Trafford, 8-1, 4
4. Oakland Catholic, 6-2, 5
5. Armstrong, 7-0, NR
Out: Hampton (5-2, 3)
Class 4A
1. Blackhawk, 5-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 6-2, 2
3. Beaver, 6-1, 3
4. Greensburg Salem, 6-1, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-3, NR
Out: Highlands (3-4, 5)
Class 3A
1. Neshannock, 3-3, 1
2. Laurel, 5-1, 4
3. Avonworth, 4-2, 2
4. Waynesburg, 6-1, 3
5. Keystone Oaks, 6-2, NR
Out: OLSH (3-3, 5)
Class 2A
1. Freedom, 7-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 7-1, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 5-0, 3
4. Clairton, 3-1, NR
5. Shenango, 5-2, 4
Out: Burgettstown (4-3, 5)
Class A
1. Aquinas Academy, 7-0, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 3-5, 2
3. Union, 3-3, 3
4. St. Joseph, 5-2, 4
5. West Greene, 4-4, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Basketball• 2022 high school basketball holiday tournament schedule
• WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 25, 2022
• Deer Lakes boys insist celebration of streak-busting win over OLSH will be short
• Though not a football fan, Greensburg C.C.’s Franco Alvarez takes pride in name
• High school roundup for Dec. 22, 2022: Deer Lakes stops OLSH’s state-record win streak at 74