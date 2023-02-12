WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 12, 2023
By:
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 7:19 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 19-2, 1
2. North Allegheny, 16-4, 2
3. Norwin, 19-3, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 15-6, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 10-9, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Fayette, 19-2, 1
2. Oakland Catholic, 19-2, 2
3. McKeesport, 18-4, 3
4. Armstrong, 18-3, NR
5. Trinity, 15-6, 4
Out: Indiana (15-7, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 19-2, 1
2. North Catholic, 18-3, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 17-4, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 15-7, 4
5. Beaver, 13-7, NR
Out: Belle Vernon (14-8, 5)
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Shady Side Academy, 18-2, 1
2. Neshannock, 15-6, 2
3. Laurel, 19-2, 3
4. Avonworth, 15-5, 4
5. OLSH, 15-6, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 16-2, 1
2. Shenango, 18-4, 2
3. Greensburg C.C., 18-4, 3
4. Freedom, 16-4, 4
5. Burgettstown, 16-5, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 15-6, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 9-7, 2
3. St. Joseph, 18-3, 3
4. Monessen, 15-4, 4
5. Aquinas Academy, 14-7, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Basketball• WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 12, 2023
• Roster’s lone senior sets tone during successful season for Hampton girls
• Without top scorer, Hampton boys to lean on defense, depth in playoffs
• Riverview girls make 6th straight playoff appearance
• Fox Chapel boys look to peak in playoffs