WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 12, 2023

By:
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 7:19 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 19-2, 1

2. North Allegheny, 16-4, 2

3. Norwin, 19-3, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 15-6, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 10-9, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Fayette, 19-2, 1

2. Oakland Catholic, 19-2, 2

3. McKeesport, 18-4, 3

4. Armstrong, 18-3, NR

5. Trinity, 15-6, 4

Out: Indiana (15-7, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 19-2, 1

2. North Catholic, 18-3, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 17-4, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 15-7, 4

5. Beaver, 13-7, NR

Out: Belle Vernon (14-8, 5)

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Shady Side Academy, 18-2, 1

2. Neshannock, 15-6, 2

3. Laurel, 19-2, 3

4. Avonworth, 15-5, 4

5. OLSH, 15-6, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 16-2, 1

2. Shenango, 18-4, 2

3. Greensburg C.C., 18-4, 3

4. Freedom, 16-4, 4

5. Burgettstown, 16-5, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 15-6, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 9-7, 2

3. St. Joseph, 18-3, 3

4. Monessen, 15-4, 4

5. Aquinas Academy, 14-7, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

