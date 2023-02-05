WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending February 5, 2023
Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 6:55 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 17-2, 1
2. North Allegheny, 14-4, 2
3. Norwin, 17-3, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 14-6, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 10-7, NR
Out: Butler (10-9, 5)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Fayette, 17-2, 1
2. Oakland Catholic, 18-2, 2
3. McKeesport, 17-3, 3
4. Trinity, 13-5, 5
5. Indiana, 14-6, 4
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 16-2, 1
2. North Catholic, 16-3, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 15-4, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 14-6, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 14-6, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Shady Side Academy, 16-2, 2
2. Neshannock, 13-6, 5
3. Laurel, 17-2, 1
4. Avonworth, 13-5, 3
5. OLSH, 13-6, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 14-2, 2
2. Shenango, 17-4, 3
3. Greensburg C.C., 16-4, 1
4. Freedom, 14-4, 4
5. Burgettstown, 14-5, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 13-6, 2
2. Bishop Canevin, 8-7, 1
3. St. Joseph, 15-3, 3
4. Monessen, 13-4, 5
5. Aquinas Academy, 14-6, 4
Out: none
