WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending February 5, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 6:55 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 17-2, 1

2. North Allegheny, 14-4, 2

3. Norwin, 17-3, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 14-6, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 10-7, NR

Out: Butler (10-9, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Fayette, 17-2, 1

2. Oakland Catholic, 18-2, 2

3. McKeesport, 17-3, 3

4. Trinity, 13-5, 5

5. Indiana, 14-6, 4

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 16-2, 1

2. North Catholic, 16-3, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 15-4, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 14-6, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 14-6, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Shady Side Academy, 16-2, 2

2. Neshannock, 13-6, 5

3. Laurel, 17-2, 1

4. Avonworth, 13-5, 3

5. OLSH, 13-6, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 14-2, 2

2. Shenango, 17-4, 3

3. Greensburg C.C., 16-4, 1

4. Freedom, 14-4, 4

5. Burgettstown, 14-5, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 13-6, 2

2. Bishop Canevin, 8-7, 1

3. St. Joseph, 15-3, 3

4. Monessen, 13-4, 5

5. Aquinas Academy, 14-6, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

