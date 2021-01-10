WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 10, 2021

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 2-0, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 1-0, 3

4. Norwin, 1-0, 4

5. Bethel Park, 0-0, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 1

2. Trinity, 2-0, 2

3. Woodland Hills, 1-0, 4

4. Moon, 1-1, 3

5. Thomas Jefferson, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Southmoreland, 1-0, 1

2. Beaver, 1-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 1-0, 4

4. Quaker Valley, 0-1, 3

5. Knoch, 0-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 1-1, 1

2. Mohawk, 3-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 0-0, 3

4. South Park, 0-0, 4

5. Laurel, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 0-0, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 1-0, 2

3. OLSH, 1-0, 3

4. Sewickley Academy, 1-1, 4

5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 1-1, 1

2. West Greene, 0-1, 2

3. Clairton, 0-0, 3

4. Bishop Canevin, 1-0, 4

5. Eden Christian, 1-1, 5

Out: none

