WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 10, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 9:33 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 2-0, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 1-1, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 1-0, 3
4. Norwin, 1-0, 4
5. Bethel Park, 0-0, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 2-0, 1
2. Trinity, 2-0, 2
3. Woodland Hills, 1-0, 4
4. Moon, 1-1, 3
5. Thomas Jefferson, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Southmoreland, 1-0, 1
2. Beaver, 1-0, 2
3. Blackhawk, 1-0, 4
4. Quaker Valley, 0-1, 3
5. Knoch, 0-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 1-1, 1
2. Mohawk, 3-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 0-0, 3
4. South Park, 0-0, 4
5. Laurel, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 0-0, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 1-0, 2
3. OLSH, 1-0, 3
4. Sewickley Academy, 1-1, 4
5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 1-1, 1
2. West Greene, 0-1, 2
3. Clairton, 0-0, 3
4. Bishop Canevin, 1-0, 4
5. Eden Christian, 1-1, 5
Out: none
