WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023

Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 5:03 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Norwin, 12-1, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 10-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 9-4, 3

4. North Allegheny, 7-3, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 7-4, NR

Out: Peters Township (8-6, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. McKeesport, 12-1, 1

2. South Fayette, 12-2, 2

3. Oakland Catholic, 11-2, 4

4. Mars, 10-2, 5

5. Indiana, 9-4, NR

Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 11-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 10-3, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 9-5, 3

4. Beaver, 10-3, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 8-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel, 12-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 12-1, 2

3. Keystone Oaks, 10-4, NR

4. Neshannock, 7-5, 5

5. Avonworth, 8-5, 4

Out: Waynesburg (11-2, 3)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Freedom, 10-1, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 12-2, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 8-1, 3

4. Burgettstown, 10-4, NR

5. Shenango, 8-4, 5

Out: Clairton (5-4, 4)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 7-5, 1

2. Union, 6-5, 2

3. Aquinas Academy, 10-3, 3

4. St. Joseph, 9-2, 4

5. West Greene, 7-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

