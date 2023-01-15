WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023
Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 5:03 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Norwin, 12-1, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 10-2, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 9-4, 3
4. North Allegheny, 7-3, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 7-4, NR
Out: Peters Township (8-6, 5)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. McKeesport, 12-1, 1
2. South Fayette, 12-2, 2
3. Oakland Catholic, 11-2, 4
4. Mars, 10-2, 5
5. Indiana, 9-4, NR
Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 11-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 10-3, 2
3. Quaker Valley, 9-5, 3
4. Beaver, 10-3, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 8-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel, 12-1, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 12-1, 2
3. Keystone Oaks, 10-4, NR
4. Neshannock, 7-5, 5
5. Avonworth, 8-5, 4
Out: Waynesburg (11-2, 3)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Freedom, 10-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 12-2, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 8-1, 3
4. Burgettstown, 10-4, NR
5. Shenango, 8-4, 5
Out: Clairton (5-4, 4)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 7-5, 1
2. Union, 6-5, 2
3. Aquinas Academy, 10-3, 3
4. St. Joseph, 9-2, 4
5. West Greene, 7-4, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
