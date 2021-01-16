WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 16, 2021
Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 7:49 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 3-1, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, 3
4. Norwin, 3-0, 4
5. Bethel Park, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, 1
2. Trinity, 4-0, 2
3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 5
4. Oakland Catholic, 3-1, NR
5. Woodland Hills, 2-1, 3
Out: Moon (2-2, 4)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Beaver, 3-0, 2
2. Southmoreland, 3-1, 1
3. Knoch, 2-0, 5
4. Quaker Valley, 1-2, 4
5. Blackhawk, 2-1, 3
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 3-1, 1
2. Mohawk, 5-1, 2
3. Laurel, 3-0, 5
4. South Park, 1-0, 4
5. Avonworth, 0-0, 3
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 3-0, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 3-1, 2
3. OLSH, 4-0, 3
4. Sewickley Academy, 3-1, 4
5. Burgettstown, 4-0, NR
Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 5)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 1-1, 1
2. West Greene, 1-2, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 1-0, 4
4. Eden Christian, 2-1, 5
5. Aquinas Academy, 4-1, NR
Out: Clairton (1-1, 3)
Records through Friday’s games
