WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 16, 2021

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 7:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Maddie Moore battles Mt. Pleasant’s Kaycee Leech for a loose ball during their game on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 3-1, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, 3

4. Norwin, 3-0, 4

5. Bethel Park, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, 1

2. Trinity, 4-0, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 5

4. Oakland Catholic, 3-1, NR

5. Woodland Hills, 2-1, 3

Out: Moon (2-2, 4)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Beaver, 3-0, 2

2. Southmoreland, 3-1, 1

3. Knoch, 2-0, 5

4. Quaker Valley, 1-2, 4

5. Blackhawk, 2-1, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 3-1, 1

2. Mohawk, 5-1, 2

3. Laurel, 3-0, 5

4. South Park, 1-0, 4

5. Avonworth, 0-0, 3

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 3-0, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 3-1, 2

3. OLSH, 4-0, 3

4. Sewickley Academy, 3-1, 4

5. Burgettstown, 4-0, NR

Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (0-1, 5)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 1-1, 1

2. West Greene, 1-2, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 1-0, 4

4. Eden Christian, 2-1, 5

5. Aquinas Academy, 4-1, NR

Out: Clairton (1-1, 3)

Records through Friday’s games

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .