WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023
By:
Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 7:43 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Norwin, 14-1, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 11-2, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 12-4, 3
4. North Allegheny, 10-4, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 7-6, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Fayette, 14-2, 2
2. Oakland Catholic, 11-2, 3
3. McKeesport, 12-3, 1
4. Mars, 12-2, 4
5. Indiana, 11-4, 5
Out: None
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 13-3, 1
2. North Catholic, 12-3, 2
3. Quaker Valley, 11-5, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward, 12-4, 5
5. Beaver, 10-4, 4
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel, 14-1, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 13-1, 2
3. Keystone Oaks, 11-5, 3
4. Avonworth, 10-5, 5
5. OLSH, 11-4, NR
Out: Neshannock (9-6, 4)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Freedom, 12-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 14-2, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 10-2, 3
4. Burgettstown, 11-5, 4
5. Shenango, 12-4, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 7-6, 1
2. Union, 8-6, 2
3. Aquinas Academy, 11-4, 3
4. St. Joseph, 11-2, 4
5. West Greene, 9-5, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Basketball• WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Knoch’s Hattie McGraw, Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson
• Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Erica Gribble stays step ahead of competition
• Franklin Regional junior enjoying breakthrough season
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 21, 2023: Basketball teams ready for a challenge