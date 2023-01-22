TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023

By:
Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 7:43 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Norwin, 14-1, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 11-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 12-4, 3

4. North Allegheny, 10-4, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 7-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Fayette, 14-2, 2

2. Oakland Catholic, 11-2, 3

3. McKeesport, 12-3, 1

4. Mars, 12-2, 4

5. Indiana, 11-4, 5

Out: None

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 13-3, 1

2. North Catholic, 12-3, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 11-5, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward, 12-4, 5

5. Beaver, 10-4, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel, 14-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 13-1, 2

3. Keystone Oaks, 11-5, 3

4. Avonworth, 10-5, 5

5. OLSH, 11-4, NR

Out: Neshannock (9-6, 4)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Freedom, 12-1, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 14-2, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 10-2, 3

4. Burgettstown, 11-5, 4

5. Shenango, 12-4, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 7-6, 1

2. Union, 8-6, 2

3. Aquinas Academy, 11-4, 3

4. St. Joseph, 11-2, 4

5. West Greene, 9-5, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Basketball

WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 22, 2023
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Knoch’s Hattie McGraw, Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson
Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Erica Gribble stays step ahead of competition
Franklin Regional junior enjoying breakthrough season
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 21, 2023: Basketball teams ready for a challenge

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter