WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 31, 2021

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 5:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman (right) battles Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Pepple for possession Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 9-0, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 8-1, 3

4. Bethel Park, 6-1, 5

5. Norwin, 6-2, NR

Out: Penn-Trafford (6-2, 4)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Trinity, 8-1, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 9-1, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 3

4. Woodland Hills, 3-2, 4

5. Oakland Catholic, 4-4, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Beaver, 7-0, 1

2. Knoch, 5-0, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 5-3, 3

4. Southmoreland, 6-2, 4

5. Blackhawk, 5-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 8-1, 1

2. Mohawk, 10-2, 2

3. South Park, 5-0, 3

4. Laurel, 8-1, 4

5. Avonworth, 5-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 6-0, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 4-3, 2

3. Neshannock, 7-1, NR

4. OLSH, 7-1, 3

5. Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 4

Out: Burgettstown (7-2, 5)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 4-3, 1

2. West Greene, 6-2, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 2-0, 3

4. Eden Christian, 5-3, 4

5. Aquinas Academy, 8-2, 5

Out: none

