WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 31, 2021
Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 5:24 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 9-0, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 8-1, 3
4. Bethel Park, 6-1, 5
5. Norwin, 6-2, NR
Out: Penn-Trafford (6-2, 4)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Trinity, 8-1, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 9-1, 2
3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 3
4. Woodland Hills, 3-2, 4
5. Oakland Catholic, 4-4, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Beaver, 7-0, 1
2. Knoch, 5-0, 2
3. Quaker Valley, 5-3, 3
4. Southmoreland, 6-2, 4
5. Blackhawk, 5-3, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 8-1, 1
2. Mohawk, 10-2, 2
3. South Park, 5-0, 3
4. Laurel, 8-1, 4
5. Avonworth, 5-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 6-0, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 4-3, 2
3. Neshannock, 7-1, NR
4. OLSH, 7-1, 3
5. Sewickley Academy, 6-3, 4
Out: Burgettstown (7-2, 5)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 4-3, 1
2. West Greene, 6-2, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 2-0, 3
4. Eden Christian, 5-3, 4
5. Aquinas Academy, 8-2, 5
Out: none
