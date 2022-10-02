WPIAL girls golf championship preview

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh putts on No. 14 during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship at Hannastown Golf Club.

WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship, final round

When: Tuesday

Where: Valley Brook Country Club, McMurray

Defending champion: Marissa Malosh, South Fayette

Who moves on?: The top seven finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

Tee times

Chip shots: A new, 36-hole format is in place this year where players’ scores are cumulative over two rounds played a week apart at two courses. … Malosh is in position to repeat after shooting 3-over 75 in the first round at Youghiogheny Country Club. She had two birdies and five bogeys. … Lihini Ranaweera of Seneca Valley is second at 77, and North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin is three shots behind at 78. … Malosh shot even-par 72 to win last year at Hannastown. … Rankin was tied for second at 74. Other top returnees include Paige Meyers of Oakland Catholic (11th), Lucy Brayton of Penn Hills (13th) and Broke Vowcheck of Peters Township (15th). … The last 3A repeat champion was Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny, who won three straight titles from 2016-18. … Ranaweera, Malosh, Milana Yannascoli of Hempfield, and Paige Ponteous were section medalists.

WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship, final round

When: Tuesday

Where: Valley Brook Country Club, McMurray

Defending champion: Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley

Who moves on?: The top nine finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

Tee times

Chip shots: Bulger is trying to become the first four-time girls champion since Jodi Figley of Hopewell (1983-86). No girl has won four consecutive titles since the WPIAL started declaring champions in two divisions or classifications. … Bulger shot 8-over 80 at Youghiogheny Country Club to take the first-round lead. … Claire Konieczny of Geibel is second (84), Izzy Aigner of Greensburg Central Catholic third (85) and Neely Nicholson of Shady Side Academy and Lillie Snow of Freeport fourth (87). … Konieczny finished third last year, while Aigner was fourth. Aigner was the WCCA champion this year.

Past champions

2021 — Marissa Malosh, South Fayette (3A); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (2A)

2020 — Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon (3A); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (2A)

2019 — Isabella Walter, North Allegheny (3A); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (2A)

2018 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A); Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (2A)

2017 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A); Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy (2A)

2016 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A); Kiaria Porter, Central Valley (2A)

2015 — Marissa Balish, Hampton (3A); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (2A)

2014 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (3A); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (2A)

2013 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (3A); Macky Fouse, Central Valley (2A)

2012 — Janista Numpho-Frank, Hempfield (3A); Gillian Alexander, Jefferson-Morgan (2A)

2011 — Marissa DeCola, Butler (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)

2010 — Katerina Luttner, Fox Chapel (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)

2009 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel

2008 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel

2007 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg

2006 — Margaret Pentrack, Shady Side Academy

2005 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg

2004 — Megan Trachok, Upper St. Clair

2003 — Katie Trachok, Upper St. Clair

2002 — Katie Miller, Hempfield

2001 — Jordyn Wells, Bethel Park

2000 — Emily Shoplik, Fox Chapel

1999 — Lauren George, Uniontown

1998 — Lauren George, Uniontown

1997 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park

1996 — Julee Sovesky, Neshannock

1995 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park

1994 — Shannon Ruane, Gateway

1993 — Erin Suvak, Woodland Hills

1992 — Tara Adams, Latrobe

1991 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic

1990 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic

1989 — Colleen Scally, Moon

1988 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic

1987 — Kelli Weaver, Latrobe

1986 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1985 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1984 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1983 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell

1982 — Michelle Michanowicz, Fox Chapel

1981 — Beth Huey, Laurel Highlands

1980 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair

1979 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair

1978 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair

1977 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair

