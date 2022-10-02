WPIAL girls golf championship preview
By:
Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 7:01 AM
WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship, final round
When: Tuesday
Where: Valley Brook Country Club, McMurray
Defending champion: Marissa Malosh, South Fayette
Who moves on?: The top seven finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.
Chip shots: A new, 36-hole format is in place this year where players’ scores are cumulative over two rounds played a week apart at two courses. … Malosh is in position to repeat after shooting 3-over 75 in the first round at Youghiogheny Country Club. She had two birdies and five bogeys. … Lihini Ranaweera of Seneca Valley is second at 77, and North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin is three shots behind at 78. … Malosh shot even-par 72 to win last year at Hannastown. … Rankin was tied for second at 74. Other top returnees include Paige Meyers of Oakland Catholic (11th), Lucy Brayton of Penn Hills (13th) and Broke Vowcheck of Peters Township (15th). … The last 3A repeat champion was Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny, who won three straight titles from 2016-18. … Ranaweera, Malosh, Milana Yannascoli of Hempfield, and Paige Ponteous were section medalists.
WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship, final round
When: Tuesday
Where: Valley Brook Country Club, McMurray
Defending champion: Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley
Who moves on?: The top nine finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.
Chip shots: Bulger is trying to become the first four-time girls champion since Jodi Figley of Hopewell (1983-86). No girl has won four consecutive titles since the WPIAL started declaring champions in two divisions or classifications. … Bulger shot 8-over 80 at Youghiogheny Country Club to take the first-round lead. … Claire Konieczny of Geibel is second (84), Izzy Aigner of Greensburg Central Catholic third (85) and Neely Nicholson of Shady Side Academy and Lillie Snow of Freeport fourth (87). … Konieczny finished third last year, while Aigner was fourth. Aigner was the WCCA champion this year.
Past champions
2021 — Marissa Malosh, South Fayette (3A); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (2A)
2020 — Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon (3A); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (2A)
2019 — Isabella Walter, North Allegheny (3A); Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley (2A)
2018 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A); Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (2A)
2017 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A); Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy (2A)
2016 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A); Kiaria Porter, Central Valley (2A)
2015 — Marissa Balish, Hampton (3A); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (2A)
2014 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (3A); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (2A)
2013 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (3A); Macky Fouse, Central Valley (2A)
2012 — Janista Numpho-Frank, Hempfield (3A); Gillian Alexander, Jefferson-Morgan (2A)
2011 — Marissa DeCola, Butler (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)
2010 — Katerina Luttner, Fox Chapel (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)
2009 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel
2008 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel
2007 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg
2006 — Margaret Pentrack, Shady Side Academy
2005 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg
2004 — Megan Trachok, Upper St. Clair
2003 — Katie Trachok, Upper St. Clair
2002 — Katie Miller, Hempfield
2001 — Jordyn Wells, Bethel Park
2000 — Emily Shoplik, Fox Chapel
1999 — Lauren George, Uniontown
1998 — Lauren George, Uniontown
1997 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park
1996 — Julee Sovesky, Neshannock
1995 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park
1994 — Shannon Ruane, Gateway
1993 — Erin Suvak, Woodland Hills
1992 — Tara Adams, Latrobe
1991 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1990 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1989 — Colleen Scally, Moon
1988 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1987 — Kelli Weaver, Latrobe
1986 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1985 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1984 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1983 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1982 — Michelle Michanowicz, Fox Chapel
1981 — Beth Huey, Laurel Highlands
1980 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair
1978 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair
1977 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
