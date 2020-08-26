WPIAL girls golf preview: GCC dynasty sets sights on 6th straight title
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Since WPIAL girls golf went to two classifications in 2012, eight team champions have been crowned.
But one team has hoarded the trophies handed out each October at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Greensburg Central Catholic has won the last five titles and has its sights on a six-peat as a new season dawns Thursday around the district. The Centurions have become the standard-bearer for success in 2A.
“There is definitely some pressure, but we just have to really focus on each match as they come,” Centurions junior Ella Zambruno said. “We are all excited for this year’s season. Everyone has been putting in the work and it showed at our first practice.”
With a deeper and more experienced lineup, GCC is once again the frontrunner in Class AA and will likely push for a third straight PIAA championship — assuming the state postseason proceeds amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The start of the season was pushed back a week as the WPIAL awaited the go-ahead from the PIAA to begin fall sports.
“Keeping the bar high is no issue,” GCC coach Gerry Police said. “The girls understand that they have a chance to do something very special. They also understand that every team we play will be trying their best to beat us, so they will take no one lightly.”
Zambruno once again will join her twin sister, Meghan, at the top of the team rotation. The Zambruno name is etched into program history as recent GCC alums Olivia and Abby Zambruno also left their mark on Centurions’ titles.
At last year’s WPIAL team finals, Ella and Meghan Zambruno carded rounds of 77 and 78 as GCC won by 51 shots over nearest challenger Central Valley.
But senior Angelika Dewicki was a key player during last year’s run, giving GCC a big three for opponents to deal with.
Dewicki won the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament last season.
Junior Liv Kana, senior Abby Lint and freshman Izabela Aigner also should be key contributors.
GCC still has a ways to go to chase WPIAL record-holder Upper St. Clair for consecutive titles. The Panthers won 12 straight from 1994-2005.
Upper St. Clair dethroned four-time defending champion North Allegheny to win the WPIAL Class AAA title last season. The Panthers also tied for second in the state.
Busch, Bulger are back
There will be a new individual champion in WPIAL Class AAA with the graduation of Isabella Walter of North Allegheny.
Girls who make the Class AAA individual finals are in for a treat: The WPIAL tournament will be played at historic Oakmont Country Club.
The top returning finisher in that class is Fox Chapel junior Nina Busch, who was the runner-up after losing to Walter in a playoff at Diamond Run, while senior Ella McRoberts of Peters Township returns after taking third. Six of the top 10 finishers in triple-A were underclassmen.
In Class AA, defending champion Eva Bulger of Quaker Valley returns after winning as a freshman, while Ella and Meghan Zambruno finished 2-3 and are primed to harness the team momentum and turn it onto individual accolades.
