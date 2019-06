WPIAL girls lacrosse All-Star teams recognize season efforts

By: Michael Love

Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 10:34 PM

The All-WPIAL girls lacrosse teams were selected in a vote of the Class AAA and AA coaches.

Eighteen players were tabbed All-WPIAL in Class AAA.

Emmie Lau and Abby Todd helped Shady Side Academy capture the WPIAL Class AAA title with a victory over Upper St. Clair. The Indians capped their season in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Lindsay Newton, Lauren Hart and Aria Deitrich represents USC on the All-WPIAL list.

Oakland Catholic leads the way with four selections — Natalie Cyterski, Megan Cyterski, Emily Coughlin and Ashley Sullivan — on the 21-player Class AA All-WPIAL list.

The Eagles topped Hampton to capture the WPIAL championship. Liz Dolan and Sarah Rech are the All-WPIAL selections from the runner-up Talbots.

Here are the All-WPIAL selections, as well as the all-section honorees, for both Class AAA and AA:

All-WPIAL

Class AAA

Ainsley Novotny, Latrobe

Mackenzie Lehman, Peters Township

Kiersten Schultz, Bethel Park

Maggie Marsteller, Bethel Park

Emelia Krakora, Mt. Lebanon

Maddie Reisinger, Mt. Lebanon

Lindsay Newton, Upper St. Clair

Lauren Hart, Upper St. Clair

Aria Deitrich, Upper St. Clair

Ashley Irwin, Canon McMillan

Emmie Lau, Shady Side Academy

Abby Todd, Shady Side Academy

Julea Jamison, North Hills

Maura Ruprecht, North Hills

Kendall Gessner, Pine-Richland

Rylee Wilson, Shaler

Olivia Rupert, Seneca Valley

Madison Edkins, Seneca Valley

Mary Ellis, Fox Chapel

Sloan Rost, Fox Chapel

Sydney Larson, Sewickley Academy

Elsa Gordon, Sewickley Academy

Coach of the Year – Kaytie Russo, Latrobe

Class AA

Margaret Maglio, Aquinas Academy

Katharine Ference, Ellis

Natalie Cyterski, Oakland Catholic

Megan Cyterski, Oakland Catholic

Emily Coughlin, Oakland Catholic

Ashley Sullivan, Oakland Catholic

Noelle Boyd, Franklin Regional

Kendra Delissio, Franklin Regional

Samantha Casile, Plum

Liz Dolan, Hampton

Sarah Rech, Hampton

Katherine Blaugrund, Quaker Valley

Olivia Lehman, Quaker Valley

Sarah Farnan, Seton-La Salle

Mikaela Staranko, Seton-La Salle

Abby Schaeffer, Blackhawk

Liv Robers, Blackhawk

Taylor Young, Blackhawk

Paige Seles, Mars

Gianna Buzzelli, Mars

Sara Virostek, North Catholic

Coach of the Year – Brian Klisavage, Seton LaSalle, and Kevin White, Blackhawk

All-Section 1-AAA

Ainsley Novotny, Latrobe

Emily Hoffman, Latrobe

Mackenzie Lehman, Peters Township

Kiersten Schultz, Bethel Park

Maggie Marsteller, Bethel Park

Maura Columbus, Norwin

Emelia Krakora, Mt. Lebanon

Maddie Reisinger, Mt. Lebanon

Lindsay Newton, Upper St. Clair

Lauren Hart, Upper St. Clair

Aria Deitrich, Upper St. Clair

Ashley Irwin, Canon McMillan

All-Section 2-AAA

Emmie Lau, Shady Side Academy

Abby Todd, Shady Side Academy

Julea Jamison, North Hills

Maura Ruprecht, North Hills

Kendall Gessner, Pine-Richland

Rylee Wilson, Shaler

Olivia Rupert, Seneca Valley

Madison Edkins, Seneca Valley

Mary Ellis, Fox Chapel

Sloan Rost, Fox Chapel

Sydney Larsen, Sewickley Academy

Elsa Gordon, Sewickley Academy

All-Section 1-AA

Margaret Maglio, Aquinas Academy

Anneliese Truschel, Aquinas Academy

Katharine Ference, Ellis

Leah Ewers, Ellis

Sephena Mann, Winchester Thurston

Grace Stewart, Winchester Thurston

Natalie Cyterski, Oakland Catholic

Matheson Vogel, Oakland Catholic

Emily Coughlin, Oakland Catholic

Ashley Sullivan, Oakland Catholic

Noelle Boyd, Franklin Regional

Christina Hodowanec, Franklin Regional

Kendra Delissio, Franklin Regional

Samantha Casile, Plum

Liz Dolan, Hampton

Megan Cook, Hampton

Sarah Rech, Hampton

All-Section 2-AA

Katherine Blaugrund, Quaker Valley

Chase Kriebel, Quaker Valley

Olivia Lehman, Quaker Valley

Gabi Saladino, Quaker Valley

Sarah Farnan, Seton-La Salle

Olivia Edkins, Seton-La Salle

Meredith Blamer, Seton-La Salle

Mikaela Staranko, Seton-La Salle

Sadie Jacobs, South Fayette

Abby Schaeffer, Blackhawk

Liv Robers, Blackhawk

Taylor Young, Blackhawk

Paige Seles, Mars

Gianna Buzzelli, Mars

Sara Virostek, North Catholic

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Aquinas Academy, Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Canon-McMillan, Ellis School, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Latrobe, Mars, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, North Hills, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Seton-La Salle, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, Shaler Area, South Fayette, Upper St. Clair, Winchester Thurston