WPIAL girls lacrosse all-star teams released

By:

Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 5:37 PM

Courtesy of Fox Chapel athletics Fox Chapel’s Sydney Schutzman was a unanimous All-WPIAL girls lacrosse selection for Class 3A.

Fox Chapel’s Sydney Schutzman and Mt. Lebanon’s Addie Murdoch in Class 3A and Hampton’s Emi DiLiberto in Class 2A were unanimous selections to the All-WPIAL girls lacrosse teams released Wednesday.

The selections for All-WPIAL in both Class 3A and Class 2A as well as the four all-section teams are based on a vote of the league’s coaches.

Murdoch was a big reason why No. 2 Mt. Lebanon qualified for the WPIAL championship game and earned a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

Schutzman helped No. 3 Fox Chapel reached the WPIAL semifinals before falling to Mt. Lebanon.

Pine-Richland edged Mt. Lebanon for the WPIAL title May 25, and a pair of players from that team, Madeline Mill and Caroline Gentile, were selected to the Class 3A All-WPIAL squad.

Mt. Lebanon’s Brian Kattan is the Class 3A Coach of the Year.

DiLiberto fronted a Hampton team that finished runner-up to Plum in Section 1-2A and made the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Mars won its second WPIAL Class 2A title in three years, and Mya Cote and Charlotte Stamper represented the Planets with All-WPIAL nods.

First-year Plum coach Domenic Barnebei, who helped guide the Mustangs to their first section title and a No. 2 playoff seed, was selected the Class 2A Coach of the Year.

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse All-Stars

All-WPIAL

Class 3A

*Sydney Schutzman, Fox Chapel

*Addie Murdoch, Mt. Lebanon

Madeline Mill, Pine-Richland

Caroline Gentile, Pine-Richland

Emma Kail, Peters Township

Natalie McKinney, Canon McMillan

Kate Lamendola, Mt. Lebanon

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy

Anna Capobres, Upper St. Clair

Carly O’Mara, Bethel Park

Ava Wilson, Norwin

Anna Johnson, Seneca Valley

Class 3A Coach of the Year

Brian Kattan, Mt Lebanon

Class 3A Official of the Year

Rudy Seneca

Class 2A

*Emi DiLiberto, Hampton

Mya Cote, Mars

Charlotte Stamper, Mars

Lucy Roig, Quaker Valley

Shannon Von Kaenel, Quaker Valley

Gwen Shilling, Franklin Regional

Julia Betts, Chartiers Valley

Natalia Palumbo, Chartiers Valley

Rayla Smith, Plum

Maddie Jordan, South Fayette

Alayna Cipolla, Blackhawk

Addy Ours, Blackhawk

Class 2A Coach of the Year

Domenic Barnabei, Plum

Class 2A Official of the Year

Ryan Parker

All-Section

Section 1-3A

First team

*Addie Murdoch, Mt. Lebanon

*Kate Lamendola, Mt. Lebanon

*Emma Kail, Peters Township

*Ava Wilson, Norwin

Tegan Hoover, Mt. Lebanon

Anna Capobres, Upper St. Clair

Libby Eannarino, Sewickley Academy

Natalie McKinney, Canon-McMillan

Carley O’Mara, Bethel Park

Grace Kail, Peters Township

Brigid Torpey, Canon-McMillan

Molly Powell, Upper St. Clair

Second team

Meghan Torpey, Canon-McMillan

Quinn Murdoch, Mt. Lebanon

Madison Flynn, Mt. Lebanon

Lani Filoon, Peters Township

Ava Coyle, Upper St. Clair

Ella Neupaver, Peters Township

Ray Mamas, Norwin

Raina Slater, Hempfield

Heather Harshman, Hempfield

Katie Sweeney, Upper St. Clair

Ashley Close, Sewickley Academy

Haylee Pheneger, Canon-McMillan

Honorable mention

Brooke Schavolt, Peters Township

Ava Miller, Canon-McMillan

Averie Moul, Bethel Park

Karlie Johnson, Norwin

Sophia Alvarez, Norwin

Megan Cassady, Upper St. Clair

Section 2-3A

First team

*Leigh Failia, North Allegheny

*Madeline Mill, Pine-Richland

*Sydney Schutzman, Fox Chapel

*Lindsay Scheffler, Fox Chapel

Caroline Gentile, Pine-Richland

Cate Gentile, Pine-Richland

Sydney Birchard, Shady Side Academy

Meg Delaney, Fox Chapel

Anna Johnson, Seneca Valley

Gianna Reed, North Hills

Isla Abrams, North Allegheny

Neely Nicholson, Shady Side Academy

Morgan Golden, Shady Side Academy

Second team

Cami Kwiaktowski, Shaler

Macy McMullen, Seneca Valley

Chloe Crawford, Allderdice

Abby Krogmann, North Hills

Jessie Dwyer, North Hills

Mallory Pierce, North Hills

Katie Ehrenberger, Shaler

Izzie Trunzo, North Allegheny

Becca Oates, North Allegheny

Emma Westerhoff, Pine-Richland

Rachel Jones, Shady Side Academy

Ava Orie, Fox Chapel

Kendall Walton, Seneca Valley

Honorable mention

Veronica Sciulli, North Hills

Delaney Vaughn, Shaler

Aubrey Skerlong, Shaler

Allie Rall, Shaler

Antoinette Fitzgerald, Shady Side Academy

Mia Berg, Seneca Valley

Section 1-2A

First team

*Gwen Shilling, Franklin Regional

*Emi Diliberto, Hampton

Rayla Smith, Plum

Sophia Green, Penn-Trafford

Kyla Weaver, Indiana

Katie Anderson, Ellis School

Kylie Fisher, Plum

Ava Ciganik, Oakland Catholic

Kate Lowe, Franklin Regional

Katelyn Patts, Franklin Regional

Taylor Whitman, Hampton

Ryley Quinn, Latrobe

Second team

Annabelle Aquino, Penn-Trafford

Gianna Brody, Indiana

Kayla Wright, Greensburg Salem

Katharine Burns, Winchester Thurston

Allie Venanzi, Plum

Anna Buttebaugh, Indiana

Taylor Desko, Latrobe

Gerogia Vislocky, Penn-Trafford

Ava Maglin, Oakland Catholic

Sienna Rex, Hampton

Kelli Gibson, Hampton

Ilona Bender, Ellis School

Honorable mention

Deidre Doyle, Oakland Catholic

Susanna Getty, Oakland Catholic

Liv Graswick, Hampton

Jade Mazzoni, Greensburg Salem

Sarah Holt, Franklin Regional

Catey Helm, Franklin Regional

Bella DiFrancesca, Plum

Sophie Anderson, Plum

Adalyn Hawk, Penn-Trafford

Ayla Moffa, Penn-Trafford

Caroline Miller, Oakland Catholic

Jessica Kaufman, Greensburg Salem

Section 2-2A

First team

*Lucy Roig, Quaker Valley

*Mya Cote, Mars

*Juliana Betts, Chartiers Valley

*Alayna Cipolla, Blackhawk

Shannon Von Kaenel, Quaker Valley

Charlotte Stamper, Mars

Natalia Palumbo, Chartiers Valley

McKenna Merritt, Mars

Megan Kelley, Seton LaSalle

Maddie Jordan, South Fayette

Brooklyn Spruit, South Fayette

Mia Pioquidio, Blackhawk

Addy Ours, Blackhawk (GK)

Second Team

Kyra Gabriele, Quaker Valley

Claire Magness, Mars

Chloe Huston, Blackhawk

Annie Schleppy, North Catholic

Emily Reiner, Quaker Valley (GK)

Ava Warzinski, Chartiers Valley

Sienna Romano, Seton LaSalle

Mara Fowlow, Blackhawk

Avery Saba, North Catholic

Seanna Rodriguez, Moon

Tatiana Adzima, Chartiers Valley

Mallorie LaGamba, Chartiers Valley

Ella Roach, Mars (GK)

Honorable mention

Gianna Guzek, South Fayette

Tessa Schwarzmiller, South Fayette

Allison Lerch, Moon

Meredith Fallgren, Quaker Valley

Tessie Frommeyer, South Fayette

Gianna Lapinsky, North Catholic

Emma Baldwin, North Catholic

Avery Machusko, Moon

*Unanimous selection

