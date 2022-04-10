WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 6:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley goalie Kaitlyn Kuczinski smiles after making a save against Plum on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Plum High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL girls’ lacrosse standings for the 2022 regular season.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Only section records are shown.

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park, 4-0

Mt. Lebanon, 3-0

Upper St. Clair, 3-0

Canon-McMillan, 3-1

Peters Township, 1-2

Baldwin, 0-1

Hempfield, 0-1

Allderdice, 0-2

Latrobe, 0-2

Norwin, 0-2

Penn-Trafford, 0-3

Section 2

North Allegheny, 5-1

Fox Chapel, 4-0

Shady Side Academy, 3-0

Moon, 3-2

North Hills, 2-3

Pine-Richland, 1-1

Seneca Valley, 1-1

Butler, 1-4

Sewickley Academy, 0-1

Shaler, 0-3

Freeport, 0-4

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton, 3-0

Indiana, 2-0

Plum, 2-1

Oakland Catholic, 1-0

Aquinas Academy, 1-1

Ellis School, 1-1

Franklin Regional, 1-1

Winchester Thurston, 1-3

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1

Greensburg Salem, 0-2

Yough, 0-2

Section 2

Blackhawk, 3-0

Mars, 3-0

South Fayette, 3-0

Chartiers Valley, 2-1

Quaker Valley, 1-2

Seton LaSalle, 1-2

Knoch, 0-1

North Catholic, 0-2

Trinity, 0-2

Ambridge, 0-3