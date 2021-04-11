WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 11, 2021

Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 8:32 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through Sunday, Apr. 11.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoffs

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon, 2-0

Upper St. Clair, 2-0

Canon-McMillan, 1-0

Hempfield, 1-0

Latrobe, 1-0

Peters Township, 1-1

Penn-Trafford, 1-3

Allderdice, 0-0

Bethel Park, 0-0

Norwin, 0-1

Baldwin, 0-4

Section 2

Fox Chapel, 2-0

North Allegheny, 2-0

Shady Side Academy, 2-0

Sewickley Academy, 1-0

Moon, 1-1

Seneca Valley, 1-1

North Hills, 1-2

Butler, 0-1

Pine-Richland, 0-1

Freeport, 0-2

Shaler, 0-2

Class AA

Section 1

Oakland Catholic, 2-0

Plum, 2-1

Hampton, 1-0

Indiana, 1-0

Aquinas Academy, 0-0

Franklin Regional, 0-0

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-0

Greensburg Salem, 0-1

Winchester Thurston, 0-2

Yough, 0-2

Section 2

Blackhawk, 2-0

Chartiers Valley, 2-0

Mars, 1-0

South Fayette, 1-0

Seton LaSalle, 1-1

Ambridge, 0-1

Knoch, 0-1

North Catholic, 0-1

Trinity, 0-1

Quaker Valley, 0-2

