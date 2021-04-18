WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 18, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 9:21 PM

Here are the WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 18.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park, 4-0

Upper St. Clair, 4-0

Canon-McMillan, 4-1

Mt. Lebanon, 3-1

Latrobe, 2-2

Hempfield, 2-3

Peters Township, 1-2

Penn-Trafford, 1-3

Baldwin, 1-4

Norwin, 0-2

Allderdice, 0-4

Section 2

Fox Chapel, 4-0

North Allegheny, 4-0

Shady Side Academy, 3-0

Sewickley Academy, 2-0

Moon, 3-2

North Hills, 2-3

Pine-Richland, 1-2

Seneca Valley, 1-2

Freeport, 0-3

Shaler, 0-3

Butler, 0-4

Class AA

Section 1

Oakland Catholic, 2-2

Plum, 3-1

Hampton, 3-0

Indiana, 2-0

Aquinas Academy, 1-0

Franklin Regional, 3-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-2

Ellis School, 1-2

Greensburg Salem, 0-4

Winchester Thurston, 0-2

Yough, 0-2

Section 2

Blackhawk, 4-0

Chartiers Valley, 3-1

Mars, 3-1

Seton LaSalle, 3-1

Quaker Valley, 3-2

South Fayette, 1-2

North Catholic, 1-2

Knoch, 0-2

Ambridge, 0-3

Trinity, 0-3