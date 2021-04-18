WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 18, 2021
By:
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 9:21 PM
Here are the WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 18.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park, 4-0
Upper St. Clair, 4-0
Canon-McMillan, 4-1
Mt. Lebanon, 3-1
Latrobe, 2-2
Hempfield, 2-3
Peters Township, 1-2
Penn-Trafford, 1-3
Baldwin, 1-4
Norwin, 0-2
Allderdice, 0-4
Section 2
Fox Chapel, 4-0
North Allegheny, 4-0
Shady Side Academy, 3-0
Sewickley Academy, 2-0
Moon, 3-2
North Hills, 2-3
Pine-Richland, 1-2
Seneca Valley, 1-2
Freeport, 0-3
Shaler, 0-3
Butler, 0-4
Class AA
Section 1
Oakland Catholic, 2-2
Plum, 3-1
Hampton, 3-0
Indiana, 2-0
Aquinas Academy, 1-0
Franklin Regional, 3-1
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-2
Ellis School, 1-2
Greensburg Salem, 0-4
Winchester Thurston, 0-2
Yough, 0-2
Section 2
Blackhawk, 4-0
Chartiers Valley, 3-1
Mars, 3-1
Seton LaSalle, 3-1
Quaker Valley, 3-2
South Fayette, 1-2
North Catholic, 1-2
Knoch, 0-2
Ambridge, 0-3
Trinity, 0-3
