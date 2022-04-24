WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 6:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Josie Jones celebrates after scoring against Plum during a game on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Plum High School.

Here are the latest WPIAL girls lacrosse standings for the 2022 season through April 24.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason.

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park, 6-2

Mt. Lebanon, 6-0

Upper St. Clair, 6-1

Canon-McMillan, 5-2

Latrobe, 3-3

Norwin, 3-3

Peters Township, 2-2

Allderdice, 0-2

Hempfield, 0-3

Baldwin, 0-4

Penn-Trafford, 0-7

Section 2

Fox Chapel, 6-0

North Allegheny, 6-1

Shady Side Academy, 5-0

Pine-Richland, 5-1

Seneca Valley, 3-2

Moon, 3-4

North Hills, 2-5

Sewickley Academy, 1-3

Butler, 1-4

Shaler, 1-5

Freeport, 0-8

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton, 5-0

Indiana, 4-1

Plum, 4-1

Oakland Catholic, 3-1

Franklin Regional, 2-2

Ellis School, 2-3

Aquinas Academy, 1-2

Winchester Thurston, 1-3

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-2

Greensburg Salem, 0-2

Yough, 0-5

Section 2

Blackhawk, 5-0

Mars, 4-1

Chartiers Valley, 4-2

Quaker Valley, 4-2

South Fayette, 4-2

Seton LaSalle, 3-4

Knoch, 2-2

North Catholic, 1-4

Ambridge, 0-5

Trinity, 0-5