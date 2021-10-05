WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 4, 2021

Monday, October 4, 2021 | 10:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Aly Cooper (21) celebrates her goal with Piper Coffield during their game against Montour on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Robinson. Mars won, 1-0.

Section play in the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer regular season has less than two weeks left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Oct. 4:

Class 4A – 4 of at least 12 teams have qualified

North Allegheny Tigers

Moon Tigers

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Class 3A – 4 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Franklin Regional Panthers

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 2A – 7 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Avonworth Antelopes

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Southmoreland Scotties

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Class A – 6 of at least 16 teams have qualified

Steel Valley Ironmen

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Freedom Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

South Side Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders