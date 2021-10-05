WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 4, 2021
Monday, October 4, 2021 | 10:40 PM
Section play in the 2021 WPIAL girls soccer regular season has less than two weeks left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the latest list of district teams that have qualified for the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs through Oct. 4:
Class 4A – 4 of at least 12 teams have qualified
North Allegheny Tigers
Moon Tigers
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin Knights
Class 3A – 4 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Franklin Regional Panthers
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 2A – 7 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Avonworth Antelopes
North Catholic Trojans
Beaver Bobcats
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Southmoreland Scotties
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Class A – 6 of at least 16 teams have qualified
Steel Valley Ironmen
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Freedom Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
South Side Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
