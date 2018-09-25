WPIAL girls soccer rankings for week of Sept. 25, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 4:27 PM

Here’s a look at the WPIAL girls soccer rankings for the week of Sept. 25, 2018:

Class 4A

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township, 8-1, 1

2. Norwin, 7-1, 2

3. Seneca Valley, 7-1, 4

4. North Allegheny, 6-2, 3

5. Moon, 7-1-1, 5

Dropped out: None

Class AAA

1. Mars, 7-0, 1

2. Montour, 6-2, 2

3. Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 4

4. Kiski Area, 7-2, 3

5. Plum, 8-1, NR

Dropped out: West Allegheny, 5-4, 5

Class AA

1. South Park, 9-1, 1

2. Waynesburg, 7-2, 2

3. Hopewell, 7-1-1, 4

4. Deer Lakes, 9-1, 5

5. Brownsville, 7-2, NR

Dropped out: Yough, 5-3, 3

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-0, 2

2. Freedom, 7-1, 1

3. Shady Side Academy, 2-1, 3

4. Bentworth, 8-1, 4

5. Vincentian, 4-0-1, 5

Dropped out: None

*Records through Sept. 24

