WPIAL girls soccer rankings for week of Sept. 25, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 4:27 PM
Here’s a look at the WPIAL girls soccer rankings for the week of Sept. 25, 2018:
Class 4A
Team, record, previous
1. Peters Township, 8-1, 1
2. Norwin, 7-1, 2
3. Seneca Valley, 7-1, 4
4. North Allegheny, 6-2, 3
5. Moon, 7-1-1, 5
Dropped out: None
Class AAA
1. Mars, 7-0, 1
2. Montour, 6-2, 2
3. Oakland Catholic, 6-1, 4
4. Kiski Area, 7-2, 3
5. Plum, 8-1, NR
Dropped out: West Allegheny, 5-4, 5
Class AA
1. South Park, 9-1, 1
2. Waynesburg, 7-2, 2
3. Hopewell, 7-1-1, 4
4. Deer Lakes, 9-1, 5
5. Brownsville, 7-2, NR
Dropped out: Yough, 5-3, 3
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-0, 2
2. Freedom, 7-1, 1
3. Shady Side Academy, 2-1, 3
4. Bentworth, 8-1, 4
5. Vincentian, 4-0-1, 5
Dropped out: None
*Records through Sept. 24
Tags: Bentworth, Brownsville, Deer Lakes, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Hopewell, Kiski Area, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Vincentian Academy, Waynesburg
- Loading...