WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Oct. 14, 2019

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 5:10 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s girls soccer rankings:

Class AAAA

1. Norwin, 16-1, 3

2. Peters Township, 15-1-1, 2

3. North Allegheny, 14-2-1, 1

4. Seneca Valley, 11-3-2, 4

5. Moon, 14-2-1, 5

Out: None

Class AAA

1. Mars, 13-0-1, 1

2. Plum, 14-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 13-3, 3

4. West Allegheny, 13-2, 4

5. Oakland Catholic, 12-4-1, 5

6. Out: None

Class AA

1. Burrell, 15-0, 1

2. Yough, 14-1-1, 2

3. Hopewell, 12-2, 3

4. South Park, 12-3-1, 5

5. Freeport, 13-4, —

Out: Deer Lakes, 12-3-1, 4

Class A

1. Shady Side Academy, 13-1, 1

2. Freedom, 18-0, 2

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-3, 3

4. Bentworth, 15-1, 4

5. Seton LaSalle, 12-4, 5

Out: None

