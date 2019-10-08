WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Oct. 7

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 4:49 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL girls soccer rankings:

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny, 12-1-1, 1

2. Peters Township, 13-1-1, 2

3. Norwin, 13-1, 5

4. Seneca Valley, 10-3-1, 4

5. Moon, 11-2-1, 3

Out: None

Class AAA

1. Mars, 12-0-1, 1

2. Plum, 11-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 11-2, 3

4. West Allegheny, 12-2, 4

5. Oakland Catholic, 9-4-1, 5

Out: None

Class AA

1. Burrell, 12-0, 2

2. Yough, 11-1-1, 1

3. Hopewell, 10-2, 3

4. Deer Lakes, 11-2-1, 4

5. South Park, 9-3-1, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Shady Side Academy, 10-1, 2

2. Freedom, 15-0, 3

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 8-3, 1

4. Bentworth, 13-1, 4

5. Seton LaSalle, 10-3, —

Out: OLSH, 10-4, 5

