WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 16, 2019
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 4:58 PM
Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Monday’s games:
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Peters Township, 6-0-1, 1
2. Norwin, 6-0, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 5-1, 3
4. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, 5
5. North Allegheny, 6-1, —
Out: Seneca Valley, 3-2-1, 4
Class AAA
1. Mars, 5-0-1, 1
2. Oakland Catholic, 5-2, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 3
4. Plum, 6-1, —
5. Hampton, 3-2, 5
Out: Franklin Regional, 2-4, 4
Class AA
1. South Park, 4-2, 1
2. Yough, 5-1, 3
3. Burrell, 6-0, 4
4. Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, —
5. Hopewell, 4-2, 5
Out: Brownsville, 3-3, 2
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-0, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 4-1, 2
3. Freedom, 6-0, 3
4. Bentworth, 6-1, 4
5. Springdale , 4-2, 5
Out: None
