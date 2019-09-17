WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 16, 2019

By:

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 4:58 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Monday’s games:

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township, 6-0-1, 1

2. Norwin, 6-0, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 5-1, 3

4. Penn-Trafford, 6-1, 5

5. North Allegheny, 6-1, —

Out: Seneca Valley, 3-2-1, 4

Class AAA

1. Mars, 5-0-1, 1

2. Oakland Catholic, 5-2, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 5-1, 3

4. Plum, 6-1, —

5. Hampton, 3-2, 5

Out: Franklin Regional, 2-4, 4

Class AA

1. South Park, 4-2, 1

2. Yough, 5-1, 3

3. Burrell, 6-0, 4

4. Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, —

5. Hopewell, 4-2, 5

Out: Brownsville, 3-3, 2

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-0, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 4-1, 2

3. Freedom, 6-0, 3

4. Bentworth, 6-1, 4

5. Springdale , 4-2, 5

Out: None

