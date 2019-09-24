WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 23, 2019

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 5:12 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL girls soccer rankings:

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township, 9-0-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 8-1-1, 5

3. Moon, 8-0-1, —

4. Seneca Valley, 6-2-1, —

5. Norwin, 8-1, 2

Out: Pine-Richland, 6-2, 3; Penn-Trafford, 7-3, 4

Class AAA

1. Mars, 7-0-1, 1

2. Oakland Catholic, 7-2, 2

3. Plum, 8-1, 4

4. Belle Vernon, 7-2, 3

5. West Allegheny, 7-1, —

Out: Hampton, 5-3, 5

Class AA

1. South Park, 6-2, 1

2. Yough, 6-1, 2

3. Burrell, 9-0, 3

4. Hopewell, 5-2, 5

5. Deer Lakes, 7-1-1, —

Out: Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 4

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-0, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 2

3. Freedom, 10-0, 3

4. Bentworth, 10-1, 4

5. OLSH, 7-2, —

Out: Springdale , 5-4, 5

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

