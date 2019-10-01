WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 30, 2019

By:

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 4:17 PM

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. North Allegheny, 9-1-1, 2

2. Peters Township, 10-1-1, 1

3. Moon, 10-1-1, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 8-2-1, 4

5. Norwin, 10-1, 5

Out: None

Class AAA

1. Mars, 9-0-1, 1

2. Plum 10-1, 3

3. Belle Vernon, 9-2, 4

4. West Allegheny, 9-2, 5

5. Oakland Catholic, 7-4-1

Out: None

Class AA

1. Yough, 9-1, 2

2. Burrell, 11-0, 3

3. Hopewell, 7-2, 4

4. Deer Lakes, 9-1-1, 5

5. South Park, 8-3, 1

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 8-1, 2

3. Freedom, 12-0, 3

4. Bentworth, 11-1, 4

5. OLSH, 9-3, 5

Out: None

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Bentworth, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Hopewell, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Park, West Allegheny, Yough