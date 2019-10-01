WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 30, 2019
By:
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 4:17 PM
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. North Allegheny, 9-1-1, 2
2. Peters Township, 10-1-1, 1
3. Moon, 10-1-1, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 8-2-1, 4
5. Norwin, 10-1, 5
Out: None
Class AAA
1. Mars, 9-0-1, 1
2. Plum 10-1, 3
3. Belle Vernon, 9-2, 4
4. West Allegheny, 9-2, 5
5. Oakland Catholic, 7-4-1
Out: None
Class AA
1. Yough, 9-1, 2
2. Burrell, 11-0, 3
3. Hopewell, 7-2, 4
4. Deer Lakes, 9-1-1, 5
5. South Park, 8-3, 1
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 8-1, 2
3. Freedom, 12-0, 3
4. Bentworth, 11-1, 4
5. OLSH, 9-3, 5
Out: None
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Bentworth, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Hopewell, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Park, West Allegheny, Yough