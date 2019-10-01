WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 30, 2019

By:
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 4:17 PM

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. North Allegheny, 9-1-1, 2

2. Peters Township, 10-1-1, 1

3. Moon, 10-1-1, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 8-2-1, 4

5. Norwin, 10-1, 5

Out: None

Class AAA

1. Mars, 9-0-1, 1

2. Plum 10-1, 3

3. Belle Vernon, 9-2, 4

4. West Allegheny, 9-2, 5

5. Oakland Catholic, 7-4-1

Out: None

Class AA

1. Yough, 9-1, 2

2. Burrell, 11-0, 3

3. Hopewell, 7-2, 4

4. Deer Lakes, 9-1-1, 5

5. South Park, 8-3, 1

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 8-1, 2

3. Freedom, 12-0, 3

4. Bentworth, 11-1, 4

5. OLSH, 9-3, 5

Out: None

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me