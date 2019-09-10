WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 9, 2019

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 3:30 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Monday’s games:

WPIAL girls soccer rankings

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Peters Township, 5-0, 1

2. Norwin, 3-0, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 3-1, 4

4. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 2

5. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, —

Out: North Allegheny, 3-1, 5

Class AAA

1. Mars, 3-0, 1

2. Oakland Catholic, 3-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 4-1, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 2-2, —

5. Hampton, 2-2, 4

Out: Kiski Area, 2-1, 5

Class AA

1. South Park, 3-1, 1

2. Brownsville, 3-1, 3

3. Yough, 3-1, 5

4. Burrell, 4-0, —

5. Hopewell, 2-2, 2

Out: Deer Lakes, 3-1, 4

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 2

3. Freedom, 4-0, 3

4. Bentworth, 4-0, 4

5. Springdale, 1-2, 5

Out: None

