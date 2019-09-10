WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Sept. 9, 2019
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL girls soccer rankings through Monday’s games:
WPIAL girls soccer rankings
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Peters Township, 5-0, 1
2. Norwin, 3-0, 3
3. Pine-Richland, 3-1, 4
4. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 2
5. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, —
Out: North Allegheny, 3-1, 5
Class AAA
1. Mars, 3-0, 1
2. Oakland Catholic, 3-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 4-1, 3
4. Franklin Regional, 2-2, —
5. Hampton, 2-2, 4
Out: Kiski Area, 2-1, 5
Class AA
1. South Park, 3-1, 1
2. Brownsville, 3-1, 3
3. Yough, 3-1, 5
4. Burrell, 4-0, —
5. Hopewell, 2-2, 2
Out: Deer Lakes, 3-1, 4
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 2
3. Freedom, 4-0, 3
4. Bentworth, 4-0, 4
5. Springdale, 1-2, 5
Out: None
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
