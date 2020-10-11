WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020

Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 9:29 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport Area’s Josephine Russo plays against Knoch Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Knoch High School.

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has two weeks left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Oct 11:

Class 4A –5 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

North Allegheny Tigers

Shaler Titans

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Class 3A – 10 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Montour Spartans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Beaver Bobcats

Hampton Talbots

Freeport Yellowjackets

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 2A – 9 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths

Ellwood City Wolverines

Shenango Wildcats

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Serra Catholic Eagles

South Park Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

South Allegheny Gladiators

Class A – 8 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Union Scotties

Fort Cherry Rangers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils