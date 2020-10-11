WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020
Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 9:29 PM
The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has two weeks left. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Oct. 26.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Oct 11:
Class 4A –5 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
North Allegheny Tigers
Shaler Titans
Moon Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Class 3A – 10 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Montour Spartans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Beaver Bobcats
Hampton Talbots
Freeport Yellowjackets
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 2A – 9 of at least 20 teams have clinched playoff berths
Ellwood City Wolverines
Shenango Wildcats
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Serra Catholic Eagles
South Park Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
South Allegheny Gladiators
Class A – 8 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Union Scotties
Fort Cherry Rangers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
