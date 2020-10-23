WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 22, 2020
Friday, October 23, 2020 | 2:07 PM
The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, sort of. There is at least one more playoff spot up for grabs in a match on Saturday plus a spot undecided in both Class AAA and AA.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Monday.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Thursday:
Class 4A — Set with 12 playoff teams (4 first-round byes)
North Allegheny Tigers
Shaler Titans
Pine-Richland Rams
Seneca Valley Raiders
Moon Tigers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin or Hempfield or Gateway
(Norwin is fourth, Hempfield is fifth but with Covid-19 questions for both of those programs, the district volleyball committee will decide based on start of the postseason)
Class 3A — Nearly set with 20 playoff teams (4 preliminary-round matches)
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Indiana Little Indians
Winner of Saturday’s Greensburg Salem vs Kiski Area match
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Trinity Hillers
Chartiers Valley Colts
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Albert Gallatin Colonials
Beaver Bobcats
Hopewell Vikings
Central Valley Warriors
Lincoln Park Leopards
Armstrong River Hawks
Freeport Yellowjackets
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 2A — Set with 20 playoff teams (4 preliminary-round matches)
Ellwood City Wolverines
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Neshannock Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Avonworth Antelopes
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Quaker Valley or Carlynton
(Quaker Valley is fourth, Carlynton is fifth but with covid-19 questions for the QV program, committee to decide based on start of the postseason)
Waynesburg Raiders
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Frazier Commodores
Southmoreland Scotties
South Park Eagles
Serra Catholic Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Deer Lakes Lancers
South Allegheny Gladiators
Ligonier Valley Rams
Derry Trojans
Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes, no preliminary round matches)
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Union Scotties
South Side Rams
Fort Cherry Rangers
California Trojans
West Greene Pioneers
Mapletown Maples
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Eden Christian Warriors
Northgate Flames
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Leechburg Blue Devils
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Trinity Christian Falcons
