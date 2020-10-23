WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 22, 2020

By:

Friday, October 23, 2020 | 2:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jadyn Perkins scores over Pine-Richland’s Makayla Roy next to Paige Miller during their match on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in McCandless.

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, sort of. There is at least one more playoff spot up for grabs in a match on Saturday plus a spot undecided in both Class AAA and AA.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Monday.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs through Thursday:

Class 4A — Set with 12 playoff teams (4 first-round byes)

North Allegheny Tigers

Shaler Titans

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

Moon Tigers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin or Hempfield or Gateway

(Norwin is fourth, Hempfield is fifth but with Covid-19 questions for both of those programs, the district volleyball committee will decide based on start of the postseason)

Class 3A — Nearly set with 20 playoff teams (4 preliminary-round matches)

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Indiana Little Indians

Winner of Saturday’s Greensburg Salem vs Kiski Area match

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Chartiers Valley Colts

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Albert Gallatin Colonials

Beaver Bobcats

Hopewell Vikings

Central Valley Warriors

Lincoln Park Leopards

Armstrong River Hawks

Freeport Yellowjackets

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 2A — Set with 20 playoff teams (4 preliminary-round matches)

Ellwood City Wolverines

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Avonworth Antelopes

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Quaker Valley or Carlynton

(Quaker Valley is fourth, Carlynton is fifth but with covid-19 questions for the QV program, committee to decide based on start of the postseason)

Waynesburg Raiders

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Frazier Commodores

Southmoreland Scotties

South Park Eagles

Serra Catholic Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Deer Lakes Lancers

South Allegheny Gladiators

Ligonier Valley Rams

Derry Trojans

Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams (no byes, no preliminary round matches)

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Union Scotties

South Side Rams

Fort Cherry Rangers

California Trojans

West Greene Pioneers

Mapletown Maples

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Eden Christian Warriors

Northgate Flames

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Trinity Christian Falcons