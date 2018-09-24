WPIAL girls volleyball standings through Sept. 23

By: Don Rebel

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 3:48 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL girls volleyball standings through Sept. 23. Check out the latest Trib HSSN district volleyball rankings every Monday with weekly broadcasts at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs can be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network in October.

Section 1-4A

North Allegheny, 5-0

Pine-Richland, 5-0

Butler, 3-2

North Hills, 2-3

Fox Chapel, 2-4

Seneca Valley, 1-4

Shaler, 0-5

Section 2-4A

Baldwin, 6-0

Bethel Park, 5-1

Oakland Catholic, 5-1

Canon-McMillan, 2-4

Moon, 2-4

Mt. Lebanon, 2-4

Peters Township, 2-4

Upper St. Clair, 0-6

Section 3-4A

Latrobe, 4-0

Hempfield, 4-1

Norwin, 3-1

Connellsville, 3-2

Penn-Trafford, 2-3

Penn Hills, 0-4

Plum, 0-5

Section 1-3A

Armstrong, 6-0

Kiski Area, 5-1

Franklin Regional, 4-2

Greensburg Salem, 4-2

Indiana, 2-4

Woodland Hills, 2-4

Gateway, 1-5

McKeesport, 0-6

Section 2-3A

South Fayette, 7-0

Chartiers Valley, 5-1

West Allegheny, 5-1

Montour, 4-2

Quaker Valley, 2-4

Obama Academy, 1-5

Trinity, 1-6

West Mifflin, 0-6

Section 3-3A

Thomas Jefferson, 6-0

Elizabeth Forward, 5-1

Laurel Highlands, 5-1

Albert Gallatin, 2-4

Belle Vernon, 2-4

Uniontown, 2-4

Yough, 2-4

Ringgold, 0-6

Section 4-3A

Knoch, 6-0

Central Valley, 4-1

Ambridge, 4-2

Hampton, 4-2

Mars, 3-3

Blackhawk, 1-5

New Castle, 1-5

Lincoln Park, 0-5

Section 1-2A

Neshannock, 5-0

Beaver, 4-1

Laurel, 4-1

Ellwood City, 2-3

New Brighton, 2-3

Mohawk, 1-5

Beaver Falls, 0-5

Section 2-2A

North Catholic, 5-0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4-1

Avonworth, 3-2

Hopewell, 3-2

South Park, 2-4

Chartiers-Houston, 1-4

Freedom, 0-5

Section 3-2A

Frazier, 5-0

Southmoreland, 4-1

Waynesburg, 4-1

Brownsville, 2-3

Beth-Center, 1-3

McGuffey, 1-4

Charleroi, 0-5

Section 4-2A

Serra Catholic, 5-0

Seton LaSalle, 4-1

Keystone Oaks, 3-2

Steel Valley, 3-2

Carlynton, 2-3

South Allegheny, 1-4

Washington, 0-6

Section 5-2A

Freeport, 5-0

Deer Lakes, 4-1

Derry, 4-1

Burrell, 2-3

Apollo-Ridge, 1-3

East Allegheny, 1-5

Valley, 0-4

Section 1-A

Beaver County Christian, 6-0

Shenango, 5-1

South Side Beaver, 4-2

Union, 4-2

Western Beaver, 3-3

Aliquippa, 0-4

Quigley Catholic, 0-5

Rochester, 0-5

Section 2-A

Carmichaels, 6-0

Geibel Catholic, 5-1

Jefferson-Morgan, 4-2

Mapletown, 4-2

Avella, 3-3

West Greene, 2-4

Bentworth, 0-6

California, 0-6

Section 3-A

Bishop Canevin, 5-0

Brentwood, 5-0

Burgettstown, 3-2

Fort Cherry, 3-2

Northgate, 1-4

Sto-Rox, 1-4

Cornell, 0-6

Section 4-A

Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-0

Leechburg, 4-2

Riverview, 4-2

Trinity Christian, 4-2

Eden Christian, 3-3

Springdale, 2-4

Vincentian Academy, 2-4

St. Joseph, 0-5

*Section records only

