WPIAL has numerous place winners, no champions at Class AA state golf tournament

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno lines up a putt at the WPIAL tournament.

Rockwood senior Vileska Gelpi lost the PIAA Class A girls individual championship in a playoff in 2019.

She wasn’t about to let history repeat itself at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Gelpi and 2019 champion Lydia Swan of North East were in a close battle Monday before Gelpi parred the final seven holes to breeze to the victory. She shot a 2-over par 74.

Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was second with a 77 and Swan was third with a 78.

Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey was fourth at 79 while Greensburg Central Catholic junior Meghan Zambruno was fifth with an 80. Zambruno placed fourth in 2019.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Angelika Dewicki tied for seventh with an 82, junior Ella Zambruno tied for ninth with an 83 and freshman Izebella Aigner was tied for 11th with an 86.

Geibel’s Claire Konieczny also tied for 11th at 86, while Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger tied for 13th with an 87. Bulger was the WPIAL champion.

North East’s Isaiah Swan needed a playoff to capture the Class AA boys title. He edged Scranton Prep’s Matthew Tressler on the first playoff hole. He shot a 2-under 69.

South Park’s Joey Toth and Sewickley Academy’s Tim Fitzgerald tied for third with a 3-over 74.

Shenango’s Tom George and West Shamokin’s Eric Spencer were tied for eighth with a 5-over 76.

Sewickley Academy’s Joey Mucci and Northgate’s Kai Carlson tied for 10th with a 6-over 77.

Quaker Valley’s Luke Melisko was 14th with a 78, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Ritenour was 15th with a 79, and Leechburg’s Cole Villa was tied for 18th with an 80.

The Class AAA tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.

