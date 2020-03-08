3 WPIAL indoor track athletes earn 1st-team PTFCA all-state honors
Sunday, March 8, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Indiana’s Kendall Branan, North Allegheny’s Casey Burton and Shaler’s Cam Mbalo earned first-team all-state indoor track honors from the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
All three WPIAL athletes won state titles last weekend at the PTFCA indoor championships. Mbalo won the boys triple jump, Branan won the boys 800 meters and Burton won the girls long jump.
Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson earned second-team honors in the boys 3,000 meters and third-team for the boys mile. Beaver’s Emma Pavelek (girls high jump) and Bethel Park’s Emily Carter (girls 3,000) also earned second-team honors.
Carter received honorable mention in the girls mile along with Hempfield’s Isabella Gera (girls shot put), Obama Academy’s Leslie Manson (girls triple jump) and Mars’ Zachary Leachman (boys 3,000).
2020 PTFCA All-State Teams
Boys Athlete of the Year
Salim Epps, Saint Joseph’s Prep
Girls Athlete of the Year
Marlee Starliper, Northern
Boys Coach of the Year
Curtis Cockenberg, Saint Joseph’s Prep
Girls Coach of the Year
Brandon Shell, Friends’ Central
First-team boys
60 meters: Shawn Brown, Central Dauphin East
60 hurdles: Kevin Thomas, Haverford School
200: Donovan Sanders, Girard College
400: Salim Epps, Saint Joseph’s Prep
800: Kendall Branan, Indiana
Mile: Garrett Baublitz, Juniata
3,000: Colton Sands, Penns Valley
800 relay: Upper Darby
1,600 relay: Saint Joseph’s Prep
3,200 relay: State College
Distance medley relay: Hatboro Horsham
Shot put: Jeff Kline, Fleetwood
High jump: Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge
Pole vault: John Franco, Council Rock South
Long jump: Jaden Price-Whitehead, Upper Dublin
Triple jump: Cam Mbalo, Shaler
First-team girls
60 meters: Meghan Quinn, Warwick
60 hurdles: Taleea Buxton, Bishop McDevitt
200: Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley
400: Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley
800: Keara Seasholtz, Radnor
Mile: Marlee Starliper, Northern
3,000 : Marlee Starliper, Northern
800 relay: Chester
1,600 Relay: Neumann Goretti
3,200 Relay: Neumann Goretti
Distance medley relay: Friends’ Central
Shot put: Maria Deaviz, Souderton
High jump: Brianna Smith, Cheltenham
Pole vault: Sydney Horn, Manheim Township
Long jump: Casey Burton, North Allegheny
Triple jump: Tesia Thomas, West York
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
