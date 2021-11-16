WPIAL investigates unsportsmanlike allegations against South Side football team

Monday, November 15, 2021 | 7:21 PM

The WPIAL is investigating unsportsmanlike conduct claims levied against the South Side football team, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said Monday.

The accusations involve derogatory comments made during last week’s WPIAL playoff loss to Steel Valley, which brought the concerns to the WPIAL’s attention. The WPIAL has asked each school to provide a written report.

“We will determine the best course of action after we receive reports from both sides, as well as from the officials,” she said.

The WPIAL already received Steel Valley’s initial report. To avoid any implication of bias, South Side will hire an outside consultant to conduct its investigation into the allegations, South Side athletic director Mike Colligan said.

“We’re taking these allegations very, very, very seriously,” Colligan said. “We’ll conduct an independent investigation with a third party who has no affiliation to the school whatsoever. Not that we would intentionally sweep anything under the rug, or this is falling on deaf ears, but we want to make sure every T is crossed and every I is dotted.”

The district is scheduled to meet with the consultant Tuesday, and the investigation will start immediately, Colligan said.

Steel Valley athletic director Shawn McCallister confirmed the school asked the WPIAL to look into unsportsmanlike allegations but declined comment until the WPIAL completes its investigation.

Scheuneman declined to characterize the nature of the allegations.

“At this point, I don’t really want to speak about it because I don’t have everybody’s report,” said Scheuneman, after the WPIAL board met Monday.

Steel Valley won 28-12, but the victory was a painful one. The Ironmen lost WPIAL leading rusher Nijhay Burt to an ankle injury early in the game. South Side’s reaction to his and other injuries is believed to be among Steel Valley’s concerns.

“There are a number of issues to be addressed in their concerns,” Scheuneman said. “Part of it is injury, but other parts we are concerned about are the sportsmanship aspects, which perhaps need to be looked into further.”

The loss ended South Side’s season. Steel Valley advanced to the WPIAL semifinals to face Beaver Falls on Friday.

