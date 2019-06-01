WPIAL lacrosse teams set for PIAA quarterfinals

By: Michael Love

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:07 PM

After several weather-related postponements, the PIAA boys and girls lacrosse first rounds concluded Friday.

For some teams, including the Mars and Pine-Richland boys and the Oakland Catholic and Shady Side Academy girls, the turnaround is quick to Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Mars, the WPIAL boys Class AA champion, will face District 3 champion Hershey at 4:30 p.m. at Penn State University’s Panzer Stadium. The Planets defeated District 3’s Trinity, 22-12, Friday at Seton Hill.

WPIAL runner-up Hampton joins Mars in the Class AA quarterfinals and will take on District 1 runner-up Strath Haven at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg. The Talbots eliminated District 10 champion Meadville, 11-3, in the first round Tuesday.

Pine-Richland, which breezed past District 10 champion McDowell, 17-3, in the Class AAA boys first round Friday at Mars, will face District 1 champion Conestoga at 2:30 p.m. at Penn State.

Mt. Lebanon, the WPIAL Class AAA runner-up, edged District 3 champion Palmyra, 10-9, on Tuesday and is in the quarterfinals against Radnor, the third-place team from District 1, at 1 p.m. in Mechanicsburg.

Oakland Catholic is the only WPIAL team left in the PIAA Class AA girls bracket. The Eagles, who defeated District 10 champion Villa Maria, 20-8, on Friday at Mars, moves to the quarterfinals and will play District 3 champion York Catholic at 10:30 a.m. at Penn State.

The Shady Side Academy girls made it a clean sweep for the WPIAL champions Friday as it won its Class AAA first-round game 21-7 over District 10 champion McDowell at Mars.

The Indians will face District 3 champion Manheim Township at 12:30 p.m. at Penn State.

